UNSC on DPRK missile launch

UNITED NATIONS. – The UN Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to hold an open meeting on the missile launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), a diplomat said here Tuesday.

The meeting, at the request of the US mission to the UN, will be held at 3 pm Wednesday, said the diplomat, on condition of anonymity.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday strongly condemned the latest launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range conducted by the DPRK earlier in the day.

The UN chief called on the DPRK leadership to cease further provocative actions and comply fully with its international obligations.

The DPRK declared on Tuesday it had successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. – Xinhua.