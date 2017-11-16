Unpaid work for striking hubby

Primrose Nyanzero Herald Reporter

A 32-year-old woman will perform 210 hours of unpaid work after she was found guilty of striking her husband on the head with an empty bottle. Yolanda Chitimbe of Marondera pleaded not guilty to physical abuse as defined in the Domestic Violence Act when she first appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora on Tuesday. Mrs Chigodora, however, convicted and sentenced her to 14 months in prison.

She suspended seven months on condition she does not commit the same offence within the next five years and the remaining seven were suspended on condition that she performs 210 hours of community service.

The court heard that on October 25 last year at around 8pm, Chitimbe followed her husband, Wagoneka Zorodzai (29), who is a policeman, to Fellas Night Club. She found him in the company of some ladies and confronted him. She chided him for wasting money on beer while his family did not have enough food. This angered Zorodzai who felt embarrassed at being confronted in front of ladies of the night.

The two left the nightclub intending to return home. While on the way Chitimbe struck Zorodzai on the head with an empty bottle. He sustained a deep cut on the head and the matter was reported to the police leading to her arrest. In her defence, Chitimbe told the court that she committed the offence in self-defence after her husband tried to assault her for embarrassing him at the nightclub.