Unlicensed driver nearly crashes into Acting President’s vehicle

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter —

A 28-year-old unlicensed driver nearly rammed into Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vehicle along Josiah Tongogara Avenue in Harare on Wednesday.

Gudza Garyson Gwande appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande and was fined $100 for driving without a licence. Failure to pay the fine will earn Gwande 30 days jail time. Gwande pleaded for the court’s mercy, saying he was a family man.

“I was driving without a licence because I was rushing a sick person to hospital. I was trying to avoid potholes when I was involved in the near collision,” he said.

Ms Mazhande advised Gwande to obtain a driver’s licence. The prosecutor Mrs Devoted Nyagano-Gwashavanhu told the court that on December 28, 2016 around 1500hrs, Gwande was driving due east along Josiah Tongogara Avenue.

He was driving a Honda CRV registration number ACD 1389. Gwande changed and took the outer lane at the intersection of Josiah Tongogara Avenue and Leopold Takawira Street.

He nearly rammed into Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Range Rover. The Acting President was in the vehicle. Gwande failed to produce a driver’s licence when it was requested and was subsequently arrested.