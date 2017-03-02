Union leaders living large on back of constituency penury

March 2, 2017 Local News
This picture collage shows the house belonging to Mr Emmanuel Nyawo, the Zimbabwe National Teachers Union head, in Good Hope, Harare, and Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general Mr Raymond Majongwe’s Craneborne home. The unions have been discouraging civil servants from taking up residential stands as bonuses

This picture collage shows the house belonging to Mr Emmanuel Nyawo, the Zimbabwe National Teachers Union head, in Good Hope, Harare, and Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general Mr Raymond Majongwe’s Craneborne home. The unions have been discouraging civil servants from taking up residential stands as bonuses

Felex Share Senior Reporter
Civil servants’ leaders own houses in medium and low density suburbs around the country, but are denying their membership an opportunity to possess residential stands, it has emerged.

Some of them long retired from teaching and now run schools and businesses.

This comes as the unions’ leaders are under fire from their members for rejecting a proposal by Government to offer civil servants stands as payment for their 2016 annual bonuses.

Most civil servants are tenants and see the offer as an opportunity to become house owners. The stands are coming at zero deposit.

Union leaders want cash for their bonuses and have threatened to stage a demonstration against Government on Monday, a development observers said may be tied to selfishness on the part of union leaders who want to deduct what members maybe owing.

Educationists yesterday said union leaders of the day had nothing to do with the interests of the workers, but the rich-pickings they get from the workers’ monthly subscriptions.

Most unions deduct $10 from their members. Those interested in other projects pay more.

Investigations by The Herald yesterday revealed that the union leaders owned expensive houses.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary- general Mr Raymond Majongwe owns a house in Barbour Road, Cranborne while former Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (TUZ) chief executive Mr Manuel Nyawo has a house in Good Hope, Harare (addresses withheld).

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) chief executive Mr Sifiso Ndlovu, who used to stay in a flat in town, owns a house in Mt Pleasant.

TUZ president Mr Timon Tandi, with just above a year as a leader, is constructing a beautiful house in Tynwald.

The rejection of the stands-for-bonus offer by the union leaders has forced Government to conduct a survey to elicit the views of those workers outside the unions.

Results of the survey, expected this week, will inform Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa on the decision to take.

Asked why they were denying their members an opportunity to own stands while they had houses, Mr Majongwe said their lifestyle had nothing to do with their demands.

“It would be naïve for anyone to go around looking at my lifestyle, the way I live,” he said.

“All we want is conclusion of the dialogue we started with Government. We want land, but we also want our bonuses and the two must not be mixed.”

Mr Ndlovu weighed in: “When you speak for beneficiaries you don’t have to necessarily bring in your emotions and own status into it. It has nothing to do with that.

“That is a simplistic evaluation of the situation, our situation is much deeper than that.”

Mr Nyawo, who now heads the Zimbabwe National Teachers Union (Zinatu), said their houses were not anywhere near mansions.

“Mansions are found in Borrowdale,” he said.

“We actually wish we were staying in those mansions, but we cannot afford. We are simply the voice of the people in need of their cash. Some have stands already and hence the need for bonus in cash to build those stands.”

Educationists said most unions were now driven by greedy.

“Unions are mushrooming and it might be because of the nature of problems encountered or lack of consensus, but politics and money are also contributing,” said Dr Peter Kwaira.

“People are forming these unions to make money which can be accounted to being greedy, sometimes it cannot be for the common good.”

Educationist Dr Caiphas Nziramasanga said politics was now central in most unions.

“Politics has had a major effect on the unions. People are looking for money and they look for organisations to become popular. People seem to have money today in all kinds of unions and they want it. But you also have to note that regulations in the colonial era were restrictive and removed teachers’ freedom of speech. Now all workers have got freedom of speech.”

Most civil servants, despite their contributions, get a T-shirt each, calendar and diary in return once every year.

Unions in other countries invest subscriptions in money markets and listed companies.

They use the money to improve housing and healthcare for their members.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • chikomana

    apa herald manyora zvisizvo Editor pliz improve Tikatanga kunyora hupfumi hwevanhu mumapepa zvinoita here.

  • zimbotry

    Please can we have a feature on ZanuPF MP’s houses?

    • Tar Baby

      those who want stands, ok and those who want cash ok. we are a ‘celebrated’ democracy. The only stink is we have people who have left teaching but want us to believe they are the voice of teachers and continue to lead teachers. unonzwa Majongwe achiti Mugabe abude muoffice, iwe wambobuda here muPTUZ. thwu makudo ndemamwe.

  • Agriculturalist

    You mean we are foolhardy that we can’t see beyond today? The so called residential stands do not even exist? Where even in Harare, have you seen surveyors already working in the name of servicing stands for civil servants? We want our bonus in cash period. We are tired of being robbed. If ever the stands are made available, then let them allocate the stands then talks on terms of payment would follow. That way it’s understandable.

  • yowe

    What about the first family and senior Zanu Pf officials who are multi- millionaires and deny Zimbabweans to basic rights like health, education and employment??? When will Herald take pictures of their houses and publish them??

  • yowe

    Where exaclty are these stands?? Are they serviced roads, electricity, sewage etc…Will they come with title deeds??Dont be fooled by Mupfumira nad Chimamasa..The government is broke and the ” be a landlord” mantra is nothing but cheap politics…Stop acting like you are a visitor in this country…How many times have people been given stands and just a few years after elections had those stands repossessed and any structures built destroyed

  • fresh

    kkkkkk you sell the stand when you dont have title deeds? Where is the stand? Is is surveyed? Where are the plans? next year they get another stand as bonus? what happens if one resigns after getting the so-called stand? open you eyes man. Its people like you who make this gvnt think that its clever.

  • Dzimbahwe Chivavarirwa

    Felex Share is a ** journalist. He needs to be reminded that the issue under discussion here is that of Civil Servants’ Bonus. Should it be paid in cash or
    stands? What are the civil servants saying and what is the government saying?
    Civil Servants speak through their civil servants’ union representatives, that
    is Mr Emmanuel Nyawo, Mr Raymond Majongwe, Mr Timon Tandi, Mr Sifiso Ndlovu and others while the government speak through government representatives, that is Ministers Mupfumira and Chinamasa.

    The writer needs to be reminded that the composition, qualification, lifestyle
    and status of any one member of these two groups is not relevant, is uncalled
    for and not under discussion at this moment. This is to say, whether Mr Raymond
    Majongwe is there proceduraly by merit as an ex-teacher or not, or whether
    Minister Chinamasa is fit to be the minister of Finance when he is actually a
    lawyer by profession is not the subject of contestation here and now.

    The writer must stop denigrating and insulting civil servants representatives
    because they did not impose themselves here. They were chosen by the civil
    servants to represent them. If civil servants are no longer happy with any one
    of their representatives, the onus is on them to disown them, not for Minister
    Mupfumira or a senior reporter without sense at Herald to try and disown and
    denigrate civil servants’ represantatives.

    The writer chose the interview Dr Caiphas Nziramasanga and Dr Peter Kwaira as
    if these two are represantative of all civil servants in all their various
    sactors such as nurses, security, home affairs, teachers, medical doctors,
    general hands and many others, surely they are not and are very far from it.

    The writer, Felex Share, only qualifies as a paid journalist more than anything
    else. Enjoy your ill-gotten money.

    Then we ask ourselves these rhetorical questions. What has gone wrong with our beloved Herald and its journalists? Who are they trying to impress with this trash “survey”? Does Felex Share or the Herald represent any side in this debate? Why do you sink so low to research lifestyles of union leaders instead of concerning yourself with soliciting the preferences or choices of the various sectors of civil servants? Does this not amount to the proverbial beating of the messenger?

    There is no amount of both these articles or money that you are paid to write these unbalanced articles that will change the one fact that civil servants want their traditional bonus in cash.