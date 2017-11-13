Undenge grilled over Intratek solar project boob

November 13, 2017 Local News
Oliver Kazunga in Victoria Falls
LEGISLATORS recently took Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Samuel Undenge to task over the $5 million his ministry paid to a local contractor for the Gwanda Solar Power project.

Intratek Zimbabwe, which is owned by flamboyant Harare businessman Mr Wicknell Chivayo was awarded the tender for the $202 million 100MW Gwanda solar project in October 2015. The project remains in limbo to date.

Parliamentarians attending the parliamentary 2018 pre-budget conference grilled Dr Undenge during a question and answer session to explain how the $5 million was paid to Intratek.

Dr Undenge admitted that the project had stalled and had been taken over by the Zimbabwe Power Company.

“The tender for the Gwanda solar power project was awarded to a company owned by Wicknell Chivayo (Intratek) and in the contract there was a provision for the payment of pre-commencement works, which was supposed to be paid to the company for topographical studies and feasibility studies,” said the minister in response.

“I don’t know how much was paid for the pre-commencement services such as topographical and feasibility studies. The Zimbabwe Power Company has taken over management of the project.”

The Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, then directed the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy to investigate the matter.

“In terms of Standing Orders, the committee is allowed to ask for documentation in order for the matter to be fully distilled. The Committee on Mines and Energy has men and women of integrity; they will have to carry with them the Auditor-General’s report as a point of departure and the Minister (Dr Undenge) has to answer,” he said.

Dr Undenge was bombarded with questions by legislators who sought an explanation over progress in the implementation of the project.

“We need to know how the $5 million is going to be recovered from Intratek as there was no service done and the contract has been given to another company. Part of the $5 million was also paid to his (Dr Undenge’s) personal account, let him account for the money,” Norton MP Mr Temba Mliswa (independent), said.

Mabvuku-Tafara legislator Mr James Maridadi (MDC-T) said the pre-Budget gathering had given them an opportunity to ask Dr Undenge to account for the money his ministry paid to Intratek for a project that has not been done.

The Environmental Management Agency has since approved the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the development of the 100-megawatt solar plant in Gwanda.
  • Successsor

    I guess it will be all talk and no action in typical Zimbabwe style!

  • Chinobhururuka Chinomara

    Wiknell is always boasting on how rich he is & yet he seems not to have a source of income. If he has money as he claims, lets see him pay back that $5 million because as far as some of us can see, that $5 million is the same money he shows off with & there is probably very little left of it by now.

  • nelson moyo

    Comrade Wicknell Chivayo ( Form 2) – clever. Comrade Doctor Samuel Undenge (PHD) – stupid.
    In football terms it would be Wicknell 10 and Undenge 0.
    Perhaps some of the money found its way to Undenge via Malaysia – auditors should have a look.

  • nelson moyo

    Comrade Wicknell never seems to get smaller – he must be feasting on steak egg and chips etc etc

  • http://www.siemens.com/ Yadah Gunner

    ..but how can a minister say he doesn’t know how much was paid to Intratrek? He is the head of the ministry and he must know how much was paid, what is he doing then?This Solar project has been talked about a lot in such a way that he should have the figure at his fingertips.If he is ignorant then he doesn’t deserve to be there.I know HE KNOWS but is just being evasive just like many do..