UN commends Zim on human rights

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent—

THE United Nations (UN) has commended Zimbabwe for making significant progress in its implementation, monitoring and reporting of its human rights treaty obligations. This flies in the face of claims by the Anglo-Saxon alliance that the ruinous sanctions regime they imposed at the turn of the millennium sought to censure Zimbabwe for alleged human rights excesses.

The UN has since dismissed the West’s illegal sanctions regime, saying it was imposed outside the purview of the UN system.

In a statement yesterday, UN resident coordinator Mr Bishow Parajuli said the World body supported Zimbabwe in its efforts.

“Through the Zimbabwe United Nations Development Assistance Framework (ZUNDAF) 2016 – 2020, the United Nations Country Team is jointly supporting the Government to implement, monitor and report on its human rights treaty obligations in a consultative and participatory manner.

“Good progress has been made, and we are hopeful that these efforts will translate human rights from the clauses of the various conventions into lived realities for the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

His remarks follow a workshop held in Harare attended by senior Government policymakers and members of the Zimbabwe Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law from across ministries.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabhiza appreciated the technical support received from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the UNCT in Zimbabwe.

“Treaty Body reporting provides an opportunity, not only to take stock of the implementation of human rights obligations but more importantly to identify existing gaps in promotion and protection of human rights in Zimbabwe,” she said.

The workshop follows Zimbabwe’s second cycle of Universal Periodic Review under the auspices of the Human Rights Council in November 2016, where the country accepted cross-sectoral 151 recommendations and partially accepted additional six recommendations to take forward to improve the human rights situation in Zimbabwe and fulfil its human rights obligations.

OHCHR Regional Office for Southern Africa officer-in-charge Katherine Liao also commended Government’s efforts and pledged continued support.

“I would like to commend the vital role that Government ministries and in particular the Zimbabwe Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law have been playing to promote human rights mechanisms and special procedures such as the Universal Periodic Review.

“OHCHR is committed to enhancing the Government’s unique capacity to facilitate greater participation in the human rights system,” she said.