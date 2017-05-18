UN avails $1,6m for flood victims

Praise Bvumbamera Herald Reporter—

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) yesterday donated $1,6 million to Government to assist over 32 000 flood victims in various parts of the country. The UN fund is in addition to $8,2 million allocated last year in response to the severe drought that affected over 4 million Zimbabweans in rural areas.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing offices in Harare, UN resident coordinator Mr Bishow Parajuli applauded CERF support for Zimbabwe.

“The CERF fund is a critical resource that guarantees life-saving interventions in support of affected communities that I believe will help meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable, particularly those who are still living in temporary camps in the southern parts of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mr Parajuli said the $1,6 million dollars will help all disadvantaged communities countrywide and is geared towards building national resilience and strong contingency measures.

“CERF will provide life-saving interventions to over 23 800 people with water, sanitation and hygiene. Over 12 500 pupils will receive emergency education materials while over 2 600 households will be provided with emergency shelter. Over 1 000 vulnerable families will receive non-food items and 2 500 women will be provided with dignity and reproductive health kits,” said Mr Parajuli.

The chairperson of the Cabinet committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management, Minister Saviour Kasukuwere commended the strong engagement by the UN, particularly in supporting the coordination of relief responses.

“The Government of Zimbabwe appreciates the UN’s support provided since the onset of the disaster and the financial commitment of $1.6 million allocated from its emergency window funding, it is a true testimony of the UN’s commitment to the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

He also said Government was committed to ensuring that all the assistance provided will be urgently deployed to the beneficiary communities.

Following the declaration of national flood disaster at the beginning of March 2017, Government launched a $189 million appeal on March 20 2017 to address the immediate, medium and long-term impact of the flood disaster.