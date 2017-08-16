UN applauds defence forces

Elita Chikwati and Nyemudzai Kakore

The United Nations (UN) has commended the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for their contribution in upholding peace and tranquillity nationally and internationally. This sentiment was backed by members of the diplomatic corps and chiefs who attended the 37th ZDF anniversary in Harare yesterday.

In an interview, UN Resident Coordinator Mr Bishow Parajuli said Zimbabwe contributed immensely towards maintenance of global peace under the UN peacekeeping missions.

“As the United Nations, we are proud to work with Zimbabwe,” he said. “Zimbabwe is a country which has contributed significantly to global peace and defence. Zimbabwe has been an active member of the security and an important player in promoting peace and stability.”

Mr Parajuli said Zimbabwe worked well with the UN, not only on peace keeping missions, but also in other platforms, including economic and humanitarian issues.

“President Mugabe also participated in the Sustainable Development Goals and was recently in Mexico attending the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction Summit,” he said. “Recently, he was in Paris on climate change issues.

“The UN works well with Zimbabwe in several ways and we will continue to work with Zimbabwe and offer assistance in different ways.”

Saharawi envoy, Mr Mohamed Burhi, said the ZDF was important as it guaranteed independence and freedom from the colonial era. “We feel the ZDF Day is our own day as well because Zimbabwe and us share the same history, principles and values,” he said.

“Zimbabwe has been supporting us against the Moroccan occupation.” Malaysian Ambassador Mr Amarjit Sarjit Singh said the ZDF was a significant stabilising factor to Zimbabwe and Government by safaguarding the sovereignty of the country. “The ZDF have an influence, not only in Zimbabwe, but regionally and internationally,” he said.

“They have managed to maintain peace and stability and this has an effect on the region as well.” Algerian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nacerdine Sai, who is the acting Dean of African diplomats, said Africans were proud that Zimbabwe was celebrating the day.

He said judging with the environment he had witnessed, next year’s elections would be conducted peacefully. “As African ambassadors, we are here sharing this happiness and wishing all Africans social and economic development,” he said.

“We are happy that Zimbabwe is celebrating the day in a peaceful atmosphere and what we wish is that as they prepare for next year’s elections, they should continue to value this peace which will lead them to choose their leaders in a peaceful environment.”

Namibia’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Mozambique Ms Balbina Daes Pienaar said having a strong defence forces spoke for itself and indicated that the nation was in good hands.

She said the transformation of the ZDF College into a university was commendable in that all SADC countries and Africa as a whole would benefit from the institution. “This day is significant in that we are sharing a common history dating back to the days of the liberation struggle,” she said.

“We got our independence 10 years after Zimbabwe, meaning that the ZDF was prominent in supporting Namibia during our fight for freedom. The peace here is critical in that without peace there cannot be unity and development among the people.”

Indonesian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Stephanus Yuwono praised the ZDF for its security services, saying he was safe and felt at home in the country. “I have been here for three years and l have seen that the people here in Zimbabwe are very sweet, nice, friendly and educated,” he said. “It is not something that we have seen about Africa in general.

“I have told my friends in Indonesia that what you have seen about Zimbabwe is only through the lances of the Western media. It is safe here and very quiet and I am very optimistic about the future of Zimbabwe.”

Said Sudanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Hamdan Wadi Dldoom Ebeidalla; “The commemorations of the Defence Forces is important in that the defence is the backbone of the sovereignty of a country.

“Our brothers in Zimbabwe experienced many challenges in order to get their independence. It is very important to remind the future generation as the day signifies the good work to those who lost their lives in order for them to have their independence.”