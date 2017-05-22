Udcorp creates 59 000 stands countrywide

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Urban Development Corporation has serviced 59 000 residential stands across the country as part of its role in the implementation of Government’s Zim-Asset economic blueprint, an official has said.

Udcorp general manager Mr Bright Mudzvova said the biggest chunk of the stands were in Caledonia where 29 165 residential stands were serviced, followed by Manyame Dunnottar and Manyame Rural District Council with a cumulative 20 000 stands.

Mr Mudzvova said this last Friday while addressing heads of state entities during a workshop organised by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce aimed at reviewing Zim-Asset.

“We had to re-plan in Caledonia and regularise the settlement. We are in the process of issuing out leases and this will lead to title deeds,” said Mr Mudzvova.

He said Udcorp was administering 3 500 stands in Marondera, 700 in Chitungwiza, 4 800 in Knockmalloch and 500 in Mazowe.

He said Udcorp was also administering 60 000 residential stands in Harare South as well as Nyatsime Housing Development in Chitungwiza, both of which they had completed registering stand owners.

“In Harare South we are constructing a road and working on a consolidated plan,” he said.

Stand owners in Nyatsime have, however, rapped Udcorp for taking long to rationalise their settlement following the invasion of stands by land barons who parcelled out land to unsuspecting home- seekers.

More than 80 percent of official stand owners were still to take occupation of their properties after land barons settled people illegally.

Stand owners have questioned why Udcorp appeared to drag its feet in resolving the issue as some stand owners have since died while awaiting resolution of the settlement which has dragged on for more than five years.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zupco chief executive officer Mr Clifford Muwoni said they were struggling to pay duty for 18 buses from the 100 they bought following a decision by Government to stop assisting the parastatal with subsidies.

He said the viability of the transport entity was being compromised by the proliferation of pirate operators commonly known as mushika-shika, something that has seen them plying other routes away from urban areas.

Mr Muwoni said Zupco was weaned from Government at a time it was not prepared for it.

“Many people think we are milking Government coffers. We are not, what we are only enjoying from Government is the use of the name Zimbabwe,” said Mr Muwoni.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner Eric Magejo said they were grappling with problem of unlicensed firearms being used to commit crimes.

“We are computerising that section. In doing so we also have to decentralise the department.

“A person in Plumtree has to send his application to Harare,” said Commissioner Magejo.