Two ex-cops in trouble

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter—

Two more former police officers suspected to be part of a syndicate that has been terrorising motorists masquerading as traffic cops and collecting money in Harare appeared in court last week. According to the State, Farisai Malima and Francis Takura, both aged 30, were arrested at a commuter omnibus rank as they were planning to pounce.

It is the State’s case that when the pair was approached by police officers patrolling the area, Malima and Takura tried to flee, but were apprehended.

They were searched and allegedly found in possession of their old police identity cards, which they did not surrender when they left the force.

Malima and Takura are facing a charge of impersonating police officers or alternatively possessing articles for criminal use.

They appeared before magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube.

This brings to five the number of suspects arrested in connection with impersonating police officers in recent weeks.

The latest arrest came after three other suspects accused of using spikes at illegal roadblocks to collect cash from unsuspecting motorists and possessing police uniforms appeared in court last week.

Footballer Misheck Mburayi (27) and his alleged accomplice and former police officer Munesushe Mazarire (27), were on Friday last week back in court for bail application.

They were advised to approach the High Court due to the gravity of their offence.

The two are facing charges of attempted armed robbery and impersonation.

Another suspected criminal, Nevil Munangati (28) who also appeared before the same magistrate facing a charge of possessing articles for criminal use, was further remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Munangati was allegedly found with several police uniforms, while Mazarire was found in possession of baton sticks, handcuffs, police uniforms and fine receipt books.

According to the State, Mazarire has a similar case which is pending before the courts.

It is alleged that upon their arrest, Mazarire and Munangati told the police that they committed the offences in connivance with other former police officers identified as Munyaradzi Tivaringe, Carrington Marasha and Farai Mupundumani, who were discharged from the force for indiscipline and dishonesty.

Tivaringe, Marasha and Mupundumani were still at large.

Harare lawyer Mr Gwinyai Shumba represented Mburayi, Mazarire and Munangati.