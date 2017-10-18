Twist , turns of Pengaudzoke

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent

Sungura musician Josphat Somanje seeks to regain lost mojo with his new album “Moto Uyo” that was released last week. The “Haulume” hit-maker admitted things were not working in his favour as it used to be during hey days of Pengaudzoke he fronted with his late brother Daiton Somanje.

“This album will make an impact and we have started a massive marketing campaign for the album,” he said.

The album has songs “Moto Mugotsi”, “Ndashaya” that featured Suluman Chimbetu, “Tinoenda Mberi”, “Sagonda”, “Ndanyara” and “Bvepfe”. The musician recounts how he used to bask in glory since the day they recorded their first album “Kwatakabva Nemhamo”. Somanje said they used to fight with Daiton forcing him to relocate from Beatrice to Marondera.

“By then we were still young but we could fight a lot before I decided to leave Beatrice to a farm near Marondera But I would always miss him and other family members,” he said.

His emotions could not last him longer until he decided to go back to Beatrice and iron out their differences and they decided to form a group “Pengaudzoke”. They moved around several farm compounds around the country doing live performances. In 1987 they got the green light to record their first album at Gramma records.

“We were supposed to get into the studio on a Monday and we decided to have a show day before recording. We were assisted by Moses Rwizi and that show was a flop in Domboshava and we had no money for transport. We had to walk from Domboshava to Gramma Records,” he said.

While they were waiting for their session they slept hopelessly outside the studio waiting.

“We had money to buy half bread for the seven of us. We shared that half bread before the studio session,” he said.

They recorded their first album “Kwatakabva Nenhamo” and it became an instant hit. While they were basking in glory, that was the beginning of their problems again.

“I would not want to say exactly our problem with Daiton but after having hit songs we started to have issues,” he said.

Their continuous disputes led to a split and Josphat formed his own band “Somanje Stars”. He had several hits that include “Haulume”, “Sochisi Ye Mombe”, “Kwete Kuvatenderera” among others.

“I made a lot of money during that time and I used it for other things by then,” he said.

Somanje believes his album will make him recover the lost glory.