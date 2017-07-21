Twins (11) sodomised

Sheillah Mapani Herald Reporter

A Harare man appeared in court yesterday for allegedly sodomising 11-year-old twins several times while promising them chips and sweets to buy their silence.

Philip Mutasa (25) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Josephine Sande facing charges of aggravated indecent assault. He was remanded to August 3 and ordered to approach the High Court for bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that during the period extending from April to June this year, Mutasa would call one of the twins at night and early in the morning to his room.

It is alleged that he would undress him and make him lick his private parts without his consent. Mutasa would then sodomise the minor several times and promise to buy him potato chips so that he would not disclose the abuse.

The court heard that on April 13 this year, Mutasa called the other twin to his room.

He kissed him on his cheek, removed his clothes and sodomised him.