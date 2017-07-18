Tuku serenades Chivayo’s marriage ceremony guests

Music guru Oliver Mtukudzi serenaded guests at the marriage ceremony of businessman and socialiate Wicknell Chivayo and his fiancée, Sonja Madzikanda in Harare on Saturday.

Tuku had everyone dancing-including energy magnet Chivhayo and his fiancée when he played an array of ballads and yesteryear hits from his wide discography.

The private musical show turned out to be one of the musician’s best private gigs when family members got on the dancefloor to celebrate the occasion. Although the marriage ceremony was kept a secret, Tuku’s beats floated in the neighbourhood of Chisipite, giving the ceremony the much needed spills and thrills, befitting such an occasion.

The big family later posed for a photo-shoot with the revered musician, who wished the couple well. Having previously expressed disdain for Zimbabwean women, the Harare-based Madzikanda has apparently stolen Chivayo’s heart.

According to close sources, she is an accountant at a city firm located close to where Chivayo’s Mercedes Benz got clamped last month. His fiancée’s father, David Madzikanda works at the University of Zimbabwe’s School of Commerce while her mother, Tabitha, is a manager with FBC bank. The family lives in Chisipite.

Without giving out whether he was made to pay more than $50 000 as per his desire, Chivayo described the day as best in history. “Till death do us apart. A good woman is the greatest thing a man can have in his life. Glory be to God in the highest. Thanks to you my Facebook followers, your strong criticism and comments always give me strength to make good decisions like this’” posted Chivayo.

“My roora (bride price) function was the best in history (credit to my amazing in-laws and brand new wife) This is why I chose the Peter House and University of Edinburgh class, with my Unit M Seke background where and how would I have ever planned this? I hope to invite you all of you (sic) to my big wedding soon. We give thanks and praise,” read his posts. — Herald Reporters/Chronicle.