Tuku scoops top continental award

Arts Correspondent —

Music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi is on cloud nine after scooping the African Legend Award at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held over the weekend at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos Nigeria.

Tuku was also invited to the awards as a special guest, culture diplomat and dignitary. In an interview, the legendary musician expressed joy over this great achievement.

“I am truly overwhelmed, this is something that I was not expecting but I thank God for granting me this prestigious award. It is an honour to realise how my music is being appreciated across the entire continent,” he said.

The awards that are running in their fourth edition also saw Tuku sharing the continental golden trophy award with renowned Malian musician Salif Keita.

Other Zimbabwean artistes that were nominated for different categories at the awards were Jah Prayzah and Rue of VeryUs but both failed to win the trophies.

The “Mudhara Achauya” hit-maker who was nominated in the Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa failed to scoop the award as it was taken away by the top South African rapper Emtee.

Songbird Rue was running for the Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa Award that was won by South Africa’s Thandiswa.