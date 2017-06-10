Tsvangirai sued over coalition

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s homeboy, Mr More-precision Muzadzi, has dragged the opposition leader to the High Court demanding $80 000 for facilitating coalition talks with prospective opposition allies for the 2013 general polls. Mr Muzadzi, who hails from the same village in Buhera with Mr Tsvangirai, filed papers at the High Court yesterday accusing the opposition leader of reneging on his pledge to pay him with a Nissan NP200 and $7 800 after he played the emissary role.

He alleged that he persuaded opposition parties to back Mr Tsvangirai in the elections.

Mr Muzadzi cited Mr Tsvangirai, his brother Manatsa and MDC-T deputy national chairman Mr Morgan Komichi as respondents.

He is also demanding $50 000 for violence that he alleged was perpetrated on him by MDC-T security details after he demanded his dues from Mr Tsvangirai at his Highlands residence.

Mr Tsvangirai is yet to respond to the suit.

“Plaintiff’s claim against defendants jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved, is for payment of the sum of $7 800 and Nissan NP200 valued at $22 412 being for 2013 opposition grand coalition job carried out by plaintiff and partner Kisinoti Mukwazhe in the coalition work for Mr Tsvangirai for his presidential candidacy in the 2013 general elections,” said Mr Muzadzi.

“Further, plaintiff claims against defendants of $50 000 for physical violence, threats and intimidation meted out on plaintiff.”

In his claim, Mr Muzadzi said the respondents agreed to engage him to negotiate with opposition party leaders not to contest the 2013 general polls and instead throw their weight behind Mr Tsvangirai.

“Mr Tsvangirai and myself come from the same village in Buhera and trust was high, augmented with the fact that the defendant was then Prime Minister of Zimbabwe (in the inclusive government),” he said

“Plaintiff and partner successfully negotiated with the following party leaders to support the first defendant’s presidential candidate; Dr Simba Makoni (MKD), Dumiso Dabengwa (ZAPU), M. Dongo (ZUD), and 15 others.”

Mr Muzadzi said they held a series of meetings with several Western embassies towards the attainment of the goal of one presidential candidate.

“Plaintiff and his partner, Mr Mukwazhe, succeeded in this project they code-named One Zimbabwe, working hand in hand with Mr Manasa and Mr Komichi,” read the papers by Mr Muzadzi.

After a Memorandum of Agreement was signed between Mr Tsvangirai and fellow opposition parties, Mr Muzadzi said he was then asked to submit a bill which he duly did.

“The defendants never paid for the job, which exasperated Mr Mukwazhe into jumping ship and join President Mugabe’s camp, Mr Tsvangirai’s arch-rival in the 2013 election, in a rage to spite him for non-payment for services rendered,” said Mr Muzadzi.

Last year, Mr Muzadzi took his fight to the Labour Court which questioned its jurisdiction on such a case.