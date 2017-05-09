Tsipa return boost for Makepekepe

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONS CAPS United have been boosted by the availability of Leonard Tsipa for the CAF Champions League group stage opener against Zamalek on Friday.

The club has been fretting over the veteran forward who was still to get his licence from CAF at the weekend after he was recently added to the squad.

Tsipa missed the preliminary rounds of the tournament. “His papers were already with CAF and we were just waiting for the approval. Now that is done, it means he is available for the match,’’ said club chief executive Cuthbert Chitima.

“We are also making follow ups on James Nguluve who is still to be registered. The good thing is the window is still open. It closes on August 5.’’

Former Ngezi Platinum forward Nguluve is on loan from South African side Maritzburg United.

Makepekepe yesterday returned for their final leg of preparations for the trip to Egypt with Ghanaian Wilson Andoh joining them at training.

Andoh, who arrived in the country last Friday, is one of the three West African players that have been earmarked by the Harare giants to bolster their squad.

The Ghanaian will not be part of the contingent that leaves for Egypt tomorrow for their maiden CAF Champions League group stage contest.

The other two strikers — Richard Addai from Ghana and Nigerian Abasirim Chidiebere — are expected to link up with Makepekepe upon the team’s return from Egypt for an assessment.

“As you can see we only had two days to train this week so it was difficult for the coach to look at the players.

“They will be assessed after we have returned from Egypt. Afterwards the coach will make a decision,” said Chitima.

They will leave in the afternoon tomorrow and arrive on Thursday morning, which will give them an opportunity to train at the match venue under the same evening conditions they will play their game.

Zamalek beat Arab Contractors 2-1 in a league match and their coach Augusto Inacio has given the match against CAPS United a huge priority.

“Zamalek is a great team and we seek to improve the mistakes, we are continuing to work on in order to win tournaments during the coming period,’’ said the Portuguese gaffer.

“ . . . I had to rest some regulars because of Africa and the most important thing is to win. Zamalek is a big club; must win every local and continental matches.”

Zamalek have welcomed Ayman Hefny from injury while Bassem Morsy and Mahmoud Abdel-Razek “Shikabala” also look to add freshness to the team.