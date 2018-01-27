Tsholotsho accident state of disaster

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

President Mnangagwa yesterday officially declared a state of disaster within Tsholotsho district, Matabeleland North province, following an accident that killed 21 Government workers on December 2 last year. The declaration was announced by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo in a Government gazette yesterday. “It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President, in terms of Section 27 (1) of the Civil Protection Act (Chapter 10:06), declared that as a result of the Lorry Accident (a road accident that occurred on the 2nd of December, 2017, in Tsholotsho District) a state of disaster exists within the Tsholotsho District of Matabeleland North Province with effect from 3rd December, 2017,” said Minister Moyo.

The accident, which killed 21 health workers and injured 48 others, occurred at around 4pm at the 35km peg along the Tsholotsho-Sipepa Road near Jimila Centre. The victims were members of a Ministry of Health and Child Care malaria control programme team that was on duty in Matabeleland North province.