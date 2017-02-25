Tsenengamu goes to High Court

Chief Court Reporter

Former Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu, who is facing allegations of subverting a constitutionally elected Government or alternatively undermining the authority of President Mugabe, has approached the High Court seeking bail.

Tsenengamu also stands accused of contravening the Public Order and Security Act by holding a press conference without notifying the regulating authority.

His lawyer, Mr Zivanai Macharaga, yesterday confirmed that they filed their application at the High Court.

“We have filed our application today (yesterday) at the High Court,” said Mr Macharaga, without giving the finer details of the matter.

Tsenengamu was remanded in custody to March 9 after the magistrates’ court advised him to seek bail at the higher court.

His attempt to challenge his placement on remand on the charge of subverting the Government was thrown out.

Charges against Tsenengamu arose on February 20 when he convened a public meeting at the Media Centre in Harare without notifying the responsible authorities.

The court heard that he went on to publicly and unlawfully make statements urging war veterans across the country to push President Mugabe out of office through unconstitutional means.

He was quoted as telling journalists that it was time to go public about the succession “thing because some of us have since identified our candidate and it’s none other than Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“If (President) Mugabe does not like him, that is up to him, but we are saying we now want him to lead now”.