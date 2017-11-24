Trio up for stocktheft

Sukoluhle Ndlovu Midlands Correspondent

An ex-policeman, who teamed up with his two accomplices and allegedly stole seven herd of cattle in Lower Gweru, were yesterday arraigned before Gweru provincial magistrate Mrs Pathekile Msipa facing theft charges.

The ex-cop, Vusumuzi Sithole (43), Moffat Sibanda (68) and Emmanuel Sibanda (25), all of Eastline Farm in Lower Gweru pleaded not guilty to the charge. They were remanded out of custody on $50 bail each to November 30. The State case against the trio is that some time in October 2015, the three accused persons saw an unattended herd of cattle grazing and drove away four heifers.

Three of the heifers belonging to Everland Matola were branded on their backs. The accused persons sold the branded heifers and kept the one which was not branded. The complainant, Mr Matola, saw his stolen heifer among Sithole’s herd. The matter was reported to the police and Sithole implicated Emmanuel and Moffat Sibanda.