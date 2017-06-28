Trevor Dongo readies for One Big Party

Arts Correspondent

“We are open to everyone and we will work with many musicians. I am happy that we have managed to work with some of the big names in the country.”

The song “Ndashamisika” has managed to stand the test of time, being one of the most wanted love songs in the country. The writer of the song Trevor Dongo has been doing a number of shows where he mesmerises lovers with the song.

This Saturday he will be sharing the stage with man of the moment Soul Jah Love, DJ Raydizz and Rax at the One Big Party to be held at Newlands. “My working relationship with fellow musicians has enhanced the development of my career.

I have shared stage with musicians from different genres,” he said. “At One Big Party I will do my best as usual. The event is slowly getting popular and it will soon be bigger than we expected.”

He hailed Benjy Nyandoro, the brains behind the event for having such a platform that makes musicians interact with their fans. “That is one of the platforms we need as musicians in Zimbabwe. We have all the time to interact with our fans and also among ourselves as musicians,” he said.

Dongo who started writing songs at school said it will be a humbling experience to share stage with Soul Jah Love and DJs. Nyandoro said the event is growing and they will soon host international acts. “One Big Party has become an interactive platform for musicians, fans and promoters as they celebrate their birthdays. With One big cake being shared among these people, the concept is fast growing,” he said.

They are planning to make use of the public holidays for the big concept that has seen top Zimbabwean entertainers performing. “We are open to everyone and we will work with many musicians. I am happy that we have managed to work with some of the big names in the country,” he said.