Tragedy of Epworth’s Romeo and Juliet

Leroy Dzenga Features Writer

When the Maggeridge family moved from Prospect, Waterfalls, to Epworth four years ago, they were trying to cut costs and reconnect with their upbringing.

The man of the house, Petros Maggeridge, had spent his youth in Epworth under the care of a generous family, the terrain was not entirely foreign to him.

Charmaine Maggeridge grew up on a farm in Beatrice, a place whose aura she equates to that of Epworth.

Because of their respective backgrounds, the white family did not face challenges in their bid to become part of the tightly knit Epworth community they are now part of.

“We came here four years ago coming from Prospect and the community received us well.

“At first there were stares but they withered with time,” Charmaine said.

They have been fusing well with their surroundings despite the difference in skin colour with most of the people in the Chiremba area of Epworth.

“We are just normal people and we do not consider ourselves to be better than anyone else. We share stories and our children play with children from the area,” she said.

Charmaine is not worried that they are staying in Epworth despite the stereotypes associated with the area.

“I am glad we have a roof over our heads, at some point things got difficult and for us to have a residential stand of our own is actually a blessing,” she said.

Living in a modest structure close to Chiremba shops, the location is synonymous with high traffic among shoppers and revellers.

There is also a popular pool table directly opposite their five-roomed wooden cabin.

Despite the humble set-up, Catherine remains grateful that she has provided a decent dwelling for her children.

“I am glad that I am raising my family in an environment where people still respect life and humanity.

“I do not regret that I am here; it is God’s plan,” she said.

Even in communication, the Maggeridges prefer to converse in Shona, a language they speak with minimal flaws.

Their smooth integration into the Epworth community birthed a sad love story, a seemingly perfect tale that ended in tragedy.

Gamuchira Darangwa (26), a local upcoming musician and part-time commuter omnibus conductor, fell in love with the Maggeridges’ second born daughter, Storm.

Their relationship, although unusual in the area, blossomed into a spectacle that drew envy even from the married.

Mrs Gwemende, who lives next to the Maggeridge family, described the relationship as beautiful.

“Storm and Gamuchirai were inseparable, they spent most of their time together. Everyone in the area knew about them,” Mrs Gwemende said.

Storm was described as a jovial character who barely kept secrets to herself.

“We were very close with her and she would always come and tell us stories about her relationship,” she said.

Gamuchira and Storm’s public display of affection even left those in matrimony softening their throats.

“I remember recently when I was joking with Storm that my husband had instructed me to be taught how to kiss,” Mrs Gwemende said describing how cosy the two were.

The couple was inseparable.

“Even married people do not show each other love the way the two did. They did not try to hide it even from the first day,” said Mr Gwemende.

Most community members could see a potential wedding between the two. However, fate decided otherwise.

Storm Maggeridge died in a suspected case of suicide in the family bathroom recently.

Darangwa said although they shared almost everything since they began dating, she decided to keep her intentions to herself.

“It is true, Storm was my girlfriend, we shared everything. She did not at any point mention anything that gave a suicidal hint,” Darangwa said.

He remembers vividly the day he rushed to see his girlfriend suspended with a rope around her neck.

“On the day, her youngest brother Kane came rushing to me saying his sister had tied herself to the pole. I rushed to the place and I could not save her,” he said.

Darangwa said he tried to disentangle her from the rope but it was already too late.

“I am still struggling to sleep since the day. All this feels like a dream, I believe I will wake up and Storm will still be here,” he said.

As an upcoming musician Darangwa says he lost his biggest fan and is still contemplating continuing with music.

“She was my biggest fan and she kept encouraging me to keep trying. If I gather enough strength I will continue and become the artiste she always wanted me to be,” he said.

After the loss, Darangwa’s family called him home to offer comfort and consolation.

“These days I am staying with my aunt in Hatfield, after the incident she called me to come stay with her. However, I have been spending my days here close to Storm’s family,” he said.

It is business as usual between Darangwa and the family as they still interact the way they did when Storm was alive.

As The Herald interviewed Catherine, she shared a cigarette with Gamuchira, a gesture that poured water on claims of animosity.

Neighbours have praised the way the Maggeridges handled their daughter’s demise.

Mr Gwemende said they handled the funeral in an “African way.

“People came through to express their condolences and the community was in unison with them during their mourning,” he said.

Despite the absence of close relatives, the family relied on their community to help them through the difficult time.

“Catherine said we are the family she has and we helped them through in any way we could,” Mr Gwemende said.

According to him, the funeral was no different from all the other funerals he attended.

“Most people in the area spent nights in vigil with them because of the relationship they have with the community.

“They surprised us when they said they want their child to be buried in the same way black people bury their children,” said Mr Gwemende.

He added: “It is unfortunate that people are spreading terrible rumours about the family. They are warm people.”

Some have alleged that the family has fallen on hard times but the neighbours say they lead a decent life.

“Since we became neighbours, they have never gone for a day without food. Catherine and Petros work hard for their family.

“All this talk about their perceived struggles is not true,” he said.

Mr Gwemende also questioned the truth in reports that there were misunderstandings leading to Storm’s death.

What really made her take her life is not clear, but according to accounts she was the community’s sweetheart whose death shocked many.

The compassion showed by neighbours and surrounding families is testament to suggestions that the Maggeridges are part of the Chiremba community’s fabric.

Feedback: [email protected]