Track and field meeting on this Sunday

Sports Reporter

THE national track and field meet returns to Harare this Sunday with the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe looking at checking the preparedness of their technical officials ahead of upcoming regional competitions they will host. The event will be held at the National Sports Stadium B Arena. The competition is serving as a rehearsal for the upcoming Cossasa Championships to be hosted at the same venue next week, the JM Busha marathon as well as the triangular series finals on May 25 and the Southern Region Senior Championships in June.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe vice-president development Enias Nhoro said they want to ensure local officials who will officiate in the regional competitions are up to the task.

“For a competition to be successful, it should be determined by officials, if they are not up to scratch we do not meet the standard. But if they are up to scratch the organisation of the event will be okay and athletes can perform to their best.’’