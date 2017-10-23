Top chanters snub Soul Jah Love album launch

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent

Top chanters Freeman, Killer T and Tocky Vibes snubbed Soul Jah Love’s album launch at Mbare Netball Complex on Saturday. Sources said it was an act of revenge since Soul Jah Love had not graced their album launches.

Despite forking out $5 and $3 for tickets, fans were forced to see upcoming chanters performing with only Soul Jah Love, Kinna and Blot being top entertainers. Soul Jah Love’s manager Benjy Nyandoro said he was not aware of what happened to them.

“We invited them, but havasi vana vekuti ndingafudze kuti vari papi,” he said.

Last week, Seh Calaz blasted Soul Jah Love for his failure to attend other dancehall musicians’ programmes. However, Kinna, who is believed to be the musician’s close friend, performed and impressed fans.

“Mr Mbare” is his nickname and he makes sure he does his best when he performs in the suburb.

Upcoming chanters took turns to convince hundreds of music lovers who had come for the show that they deserve recognition in dancehall. Empress Massina was among chanters who graced the event.

Her song “Ndini Ndadaro” prompted fans to cheer her up wildly, with some people at the back stage jostling for “selfies” with the female chanter.

Blot had a good night in office as fans were familiar with most of his songs that include “Handingasarire”. Jah Signal, who has been on the rise, failed to make an impact.

He performed many of his songs, including his collaboration with Boom Berto that has won the hearts of many music lovers, but he could not live up to expectations.

Soul Jah Love received a grand welcome from the fans. It took him almost half an hour to make his way to the stage as fans pressed towards him and his wife Bounty Lisa.

The crowd went into frenzy when he went on stage. He performed different songs, including some from the new album “Ndofirapo”. Songs “Chigayo” and “Yeke Yeke” are fast gaining ground and fans could not help but sing along.

His old hits gave fans refreshing moments as they danced the night away. Nyandoro said despite being snubbed by other chanters, the launch was a success.

“It was a success and we are happy with the support. He got overwhelming response. Our album is going to be one of the best, judging from the response,” he said.