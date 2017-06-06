BEIJING. — Cote d’Ivoire international midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died at the age of 30 after collapsing during training in China yesterday where he has been playing his club football.He spent seven years at Newcastle United, making 138 league appearances, and joined Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises in February. Zimbabwe international striker Nyasha Mushekwi, who scored his 10th goal in 10 games on Sunday, is one of the best players in that league. “It is with deep sadness I confirm that Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training,” said the spokesman.

“We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers.” Born in Cote d’Ivoire, Tiote was part of the Ivorian squad that won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

He began his professional career in Belgium with Anderlecht in 2005 before moving to Dutch side FC Twente, where he made 86 appearances and won the Eredivisie league title in the 2009-10 season under manager Steve McLaren.

Tiote, a defensive midfielder, then signed for Newcastle in 2010 for £3.5m. In 2011, he scored a memorable goal as Newcastle United came back from 4-0 down to draw with Arsenal in the Premier League. A statement from Newcastle said: “We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of Cheick Tiote at the age of just 30.

“The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with Cheick’s family, friends, team-mates and everyone connected with the clubs he represented.” Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said: “It is with great sadness that I have this afternoon learned of Cheick’s death.

“In the all the time that I have known him, he was a true professional, dedicated and above all, a great man. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at such a sad time.”

His former teammate Tim Krul said: “Deeply sad to hear the news about Cheick . . . One of my favourite teammates . . . My thoughts are with his family.’’ — BBC Sport