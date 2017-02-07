Timbe, Zennah ready to storm big stage

Sophie Chese-Msowa: Arts Correspondent

Urban grooves artiste Nyasha Timbe and rising contemporary female artiste Zennah are ready to conquer the music industry after releasing a promising hit last week.Titled “Be Mine”, the single is a Valentine Day banger expected to melt the hearts of those in love during his period. In an interview, Timbe who hogged the limelight in 2010 with his song “Wakazara Nerudo” which featured dancehall artiste Shinsoman, hailed Propabless Entertainment for the opportunity rendered to them.

“I would like to thank Propabless Entertainment for the opportunity they gave us. It was an awesome experience working with Zennah, she has got an angelic voice and is extremely talented making it easy for us to come up with a gem of a song,” he said

Meanwhile, Propabless Entertainment, who produced the track, said it was a privilege working with the two artistes whom they described as talented and focused.

“Nyasha has always been a force to reckon with on the urban grooves while Zennah is a passionate upcoming female artiste with a voice that adds taste to anything so combining the two was obvious that we were going to come out with a masterpiece,

“Credit must be given to the two artistes as Propabless Entertainment merely provided a platform and the rest was up to Nyasha and Zennah,” he said.

He highlighted that their studio was working with a number of local artistes who were into different genres to promote local music.

“We are currently working with a number of local artistes from different musical genres with the aim of uplifting different genres.

“We have a number of urban grooves artistes both established and upcoming, whom we are working with because we do not want to see the genre die a natural death.

“Those urban grooves guys are talented and have a lot to offer in the industry,” he said.