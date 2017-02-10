Tich Mataz in the dock

February 10, 2017 Crime & Courts
Tichafa Matambanadzo

Tichafa Matambanadzo

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter
Veteran radio personality Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, also known as Tich Mataz, yesterday appeared in court accused of trying to smuggle clothes and shoes from China into Zimbabwe. According to court papers, Matambanadzo is the director of ZiFM radio station. He appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube facing charges of contravening the Customs and Excise Act.

Matambanadzo, who was represented by his lawyer Mr Godfrey Makwaye, was remanded to February 27 on $100 bail. As part of his bail conditions, Matambanadzo was ordered to surrender his passport.

The prosecutor Mrs Francesca Mukumbiri alleged that on January 7 this year, Matambanadzo arrived at Harare International Airport on board Kenya Airways from China. After picking his boxes from the carousel, he allegedly went through the green route used by those with nothing to declare.

It is alleged that he was stopped by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority official Patrick Mukanganwi, who asked him to go through the red route for inspection of his goods. The court heard that Matambanadzo was handed over to Patrick Mhanda who was manning cubicle No.3 of the red route.

Matambanadzo was asked to complete a declaration form and he complied. It is alleged that Mhanda went through Matambanadzo’s stuff and noticed that he had several suits, shirts, track bottoms and shoes.

Mhanda worked duty for the clothes and said Matambanadzo was supposed to pay $538,75. It is alleged that Mhanda went into the next cubicle to capture the information into the system, but Matambanadzo took the opportunity to disappear. The court heard that by so doing, Matambanadzo deprived Zimra of revenue amounting to $538,75.
  • DK

    Not suprised . the guy has always been dishonest. how didnhe lose the job at star fm ?

  • yowe

    is this news???

    • Max Autobrake

      Yes, according to the Herald.

  • Ray Mbada

    The moment you become popular, please protect your name and status.

  • Garba Lawal

    aaaah kuda kungomakisana, kune vasiri kubhadhara remahundreds of thousands wani….. Zimra inoworker duty kuita kunge maths dzedofo, unozongoona yatoo ne anza

    • Nesongano

      I don’t agree with you there. Calculation of duty is very procedural and if you do not understand how it is calculated you can always ask the officer to explain to you.

      • Garba Lawal

        Hembe dzinokwana mubag dzinoita 5 waya dzambotengwa nemarii

  • Gamba ReManyika

    My late grandfather used to say “never be the last one nor the first, the middle is safe”. Now I understand. Tich is paying the cost of popularity. Many are not paying duty. many are caught evading this but are not written in newspapers. Take it both brother – ’tis like a cake that has sugar and salt together. Hanzi rinonaka!!

  • Mhofu1

    This is Stupid how can you prove in court kuti the suits and bottoms were not his personal clothes dzaakabva nadzo ku zim. Hapana nyaya apa.Kungoda kuguma vanhu mbavha chaidzo hamu seche

  • Chikichat

    saka tese tiri ma smuggler then, search AirZimOne ichisvika muone

  • http://outlook.com Elias Makhate

    That is not news at all. This is taking place at all points of entry.

  • Comrade Tovapedzera

    this usually happens when u have enemies…. My sixth sense tells me this has to do with him dumping StarFm(which is a sister company of Herald) for ZiFm