Thumbs-up for Chimedza

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

The ruling Zanu-PF, war veterans and the general populace have welcomed the appointment of Gutu South Member of Parliament Dr Paul Chimedza as Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs. In a snap survey yesterday, the people said Minister Chimedza’s appointment should intensify the empowerment agenda, mainly through projects centred on the Tokwe-Mukosi Dam. President Mugabe on Monday appointed Dr Chimedza in a reshuffle that saw some ministers being reassigned, while others were dropped.

Dr Chimedza, who is also former Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, takes over from the late national heroine, Senator Shuvai Mahofa, who died in August this year. Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira yesterday said the ruling party in the province looked forward to a productive working relationship with Dr Chimedza.

“We welcome the decision by our First Secretary, President Mugabe, to appoint Dr Chimedza as the new Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister. It is our hope that we will closely work together, particularly in the quest to engender socio-economic development in the province,” he said.

Cde Chadzamira said the province had a number of projects that it needed to complete in pursuit of Zanu-PF’s objective of creating mass empowerment of the people in Masvingo. The party’s provincial Youth League chairperson, Cde Nobert Ndaarombe, described Dr Chimedza as a level-headed leader who was expected to advance people’s aspirations in the prov- ince.

“We want to thank President Mugabe for appointing a level-headed person to occupy the position of Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister. Dr Chimedza clearly fits the bill and we expect him to tackle various nagging developmental challenges that were affecting young people within and without Zanu-PF in Masvingo. Our major expectation is for Dr Chimedza to steer the youth empowerment agenda, with focus on the Tokwe-Mukosi Dam. We would be very happy as youths if Government, through the new Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister, makes sure that our youths get at least 10 hectares each for irrigation purposes using the Tokwe-Mukosi Dam,” he said.

Cde Ndaarombe said besides tapping on Tokwe-Mukosi Dam spin-offs, Masvingo youths expected Dr Chimedza to ensure employment opportunities are created for young people in the province through the nearly $1 billion Beitbridge-Harare Highway dualisation project. War veterans Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Tendeukai Chinooneka welcomed Dr Chimedza’s appointment, saying the ex-freedom fighters would always be ready to work with anyone chosen by President Mugabe as the Head of State and Government.

“The President has authority to effect changes in Government as and when he sees it fit and we respect whatever decision he makes. We welcome the appointment of Dr Chimedza as the new Minister for Masvingo province and we look forward to working with him very well,” he said.

Cde Chinooneka said war veterans in Masvingo expected Dr Chimedza to ensure the liberation war fighters were empowered. He said freedom fighters wanted the new minister to intensify and expand the Command Agriculture programme in Masvingo, taking advantage of the high dam density in the province that could be harnessed for irrigation to produce food and other cash crops. Tokwe-Mukosi Dam and the dualisation project commissioned by President Mugabe in May this year are touted as Masvingo’s best foot forward in the quest to engender socio-economic transformation. There are also high hopes that Dr Chimedza will help the province accrue benefits from the two projects.