Thrills, spills at Chibuku Road to Fame finals

Arts Reporters

Competition, thrills and surprises characterised Chibuku Road to Fame finals held at the Glamis Arena on Saturday.

It was a day of merrymaking as thousands thronged the venue with 10 provinces battling for the top position as well as performances from the country’s finest musicians.

The competition

Ten groups from all the provinces fought the battle with Tendai Ngwazi’s Adequate Sounds emerging victorious.

The Harare group went home $7 000 richer while second-placed Wood Pickers from Masvingo province pocketed $5 000 and Mashonaland Central’s RJ Zvavapachena went home with $3 000.

Ngwazi, who failed to make it to the top in last year’s edition, will record his first album for free.

The young musician was happy to make it to the top promising sungura lovers more albums after the debut release.

“It was a tough competition, but we managed to make it to the top. I have assembled my own band with my own songs contrary to what people are saying. They have been saying I work with my brother Mark’s band,” he said.

Ngwazi managed to steal the hearts of many music lovers with his sing-along songs.

“We are working on our debut album that will be released very soon. We are happy that this competition addresses some of the problems several musicians have encountered,” he added.

Musicians such as Oliver Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso, Nicholas Zakaria, Njerama Boys and Charles Charamba shared touching stories of the humble beginnings of their careers.

“Lights out”

Thousands of merrymakers came for the event.

Several competitions were held and people won various Chibuku products including their favourite opaque beer.

As early as 3pm, some revellers were “lights out” sleeping helplessly on the ground.

Others were concentrating on the stage with some taking it as a good opportunity to find mix and mingle.

Performances from guest musicians

After the 10 provinces’ battle, the country’s top entertainers took the stage performing.

Jayz Marabini, Romeo Gasa, Winky D, Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah took turns to perform.

All the way from Bulawayo, Marabini managed to give fans the best of his music.

His acoustic guitar and some dancing routines were enough to keep merrymakers on the dance floor.

He was on stage for close to an hour and played his classic songs before paving way for Gasa.

The sungura musician, who rose to fame through the Chibuku Road to Fame competition, brought his new album “Bho Zvekuti” with the song “Chihuta Changu” being popular with the crowd.

Dancehall musician Winky D mixed his act with old and new tracks much to the delight of the merrymakers.

The Ninja President, however, got the attention of critics who feel he needs to change his attire.

“He has been performing on different functions with the same attire, maybe that’s art, but he needs to have a new look to complement his good stage work,” one Reward Muchini said.

Sungura ace Alick Macheso proved why he has been on top of his game for years now with a top-notch performance.

His catalogue of new and old songs were enough to keep the momentum and making the crowd crazy.

As usual the musician broke down on the song “Baba” from his new album “Tsoka Dzerwendo”.

All was not rosy for Jah Prayzah, who was the last performer.

Songs from his new album “Mudhara Vachauya” failed to thrill fans as they walked away out of the venue during his performance.

The absence of his band member, Fatima Katiji, known as Stimela, on the stage, left a huge gap for the artiste.

Sources said Stimela was not feeling well and newcomer Excavator found the going tough.

Despite having several hit songs on his list, the musician failed to keep the momentum that Macheso had set.