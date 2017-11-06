Thousands meet First Lady

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

Thousands of the faithful drawn from various apostolic sects thronged Rufaro Stadium yesterday to meet First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe in a historic interface with indigenous churches yesterday.

As predicted, the Super Sunday lived to its billing and indeed it was superb. Worshippers clad in various church colours started trickling into the stadium as early as 9am.

And by 12pm, the stadium was packed.

Dignitaries including ministers, parliamentarians, Zanu-PF Politburo and Central Committee members, clerics from Christian churches and captains of industry also came to witness and support the grand occasion.

Various churches entertained the crowds with song and dance as early as 10am as invited dignitaries and high-ranking Zanu-PF party and Government officials were trickling into the stadium.

Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) leader Johannes Ndanga arrived amid pomp and fanfare accompanied by the Mbungu Brass Band. He led in dancing before taking his seat at the high table. He was clad in eye-catching jacket bearing the national colours.

The First Lady arrived at exactly 12.20pm in an open-top police Defender. Clad in a white apostolic robe and long doek, she moved around the stadium waving to the worshippers who responded with a standing ovation.

After greeting the crowd, the First Lady alighted from the police vehicle and shook hands with the church leaders who had lined up to welcome her.

She joined the high table to follow proceedings. Once she was seated, gospel singer Michael Mahendere, took to the stage and had congregants up on their feet.

The First Lady, who confessed to being a fan of Mahendere’s music, had made a special request for the singer to perform at the interface meeting yesterday.

Not to be outdone was Zion Jekenisheni with their multi-coloured, flowing robes. They left many clamouring for more.

Delegates hailed the First Lady Apostolic Sects Interface.

Chikomba East legislator Cde Edgar Mbwembwe said the interface spoke volumes about Amai Mugabe’s willingness to engage.

“This shows great faith and support in the First Lady,” said Cde Mbwembwe, who was recently appointed Tourism, Hospitality Industry and Environment Minister. It shows we have a mother who is very loving and supportive. She is not discriminatory. She is the mother of the nation meeting with apostolic sects, which is very important. There have been always a tendency on the part of many other people to keep the apostolic sects on the fringes, but today they have been brought into the limelight and are getting to appreciate that she is a caring mother of the nation.”

Zanu-PF Youth League chairman Cde Kudzai Chipanga welcomed the interface as a positive development.

“It is written in the Bible that churches must abide by the rules of the land. Churches must submit themselves to the leadership of the land,” he said. “Dr Mugabe is part of the leadership of this country by virtue of her being the First Lady. She is the right person these churches must lean on and have regular meetings with her airing their grievances. She listens and is very supportive.”

Zanu-PF’s Women’s League administrative secretary Dr Letina Undenge of the Church of Christ was excited to be part of the gathering.

“We are all here and excited to meet the First Lady and pray together to bring peace and unity among our churches and the entire nation,” she said.

“The members of the apostolic churches are a happy lot today. They are part of the community of religious groups that are in Zimbabwe. They are happy to be recognised, while they are also recognising the First Lady as part of the leadership.”

Zanu-PF National Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said: “The interface is part of the continuous party programme this year with the First Lady meeting the churches.

“Well, the spirits are high as indigenous churches have been given the opportunity to interface with the First Lady today. It’s good for them to be appreciated from the political, social and economic perspective of the party and Government.”

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Makhosini Hlongwane said the discourse between the Government, party and the church was crucial for development.

The minister, however, expressed concern over discrimination of the indigenous churches by local authorities when it comes to land allocation.

“They do not have space to worship from. They are made to run all the time. They feel that they are not given priority when it comes to development plans,” he said.

Minister Hlongwane said his ministry was working with stakeholders, adding that that it was important to engage with the churches and allow their voice to be heard by Government.

Bishop Ndanga told the First Lady to advise President Mugabe that he was the Life President of the country and his members would continue to pray for him to continue providing leadership to the country.

He said President Mugabe was ordained by God.

“It is God who made him leader of this country. Go and tell him that he has the mandate to rule this country until death,” he said, reminding the people that it was prophesied in 1934 that President Mugabe would govern this country.

In her address, Dr Mugabe commended the apostolic churches for their commitment to prayer and urged them to continue praying for the leadership and prosperity of the nation.

The interface, she said, should give birth to tolerance and co-existence among worshippers and the generality of Zimbabweans.

She said each time when praying people should seek wisdom to fend for their families and to develop their country.

“In worshipping we are seeking wisdom. Pray for wisdom, wisdom to work for the country,” she said.

The First Lady said she had much respect for the apostolic members because they are peace-loving people, who dedicate their time to praying for the nation and working hard for their families.