Thousands expected for Ntuliki burial

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent—

Thousands of people are today expected to throng the National Heroes Acre for the burial of one of their gallant sons, war veteran and former assistant director in the President’s Department in Charge of the Western Region, Cde Zenzo Ntuliki. The body of Cde Ntuliki arrived in Harare yesterday. Cde Ntuliki died last week on Friday after a long illness. President Mugabe is expected to address mourners at the national shrine.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said the body would first be taken to Stodart Hall in Mbare in the morning where President Mugabe is expected to lead mourners in body-viewing.

After body-viewing, the funeral cortège will head for the National Heroes Acre for burial.

Minister Kasukuwere said people should be seated at the national shrine by 9am.

Harare provincial administrator Cde Cathrine Kampila said all preparations were in place for a befitting send-off for the national hero, including transport logistics.

She said Harare will provide 20 buses, while Bulawayo will provide 10 buses as it is the province where Cde Ntuliki came from, with the rest of the provinces providing one bus each.

“We are urging the people of Zimbabwe to come out in their numbers to bid farewell to a gallant son of the soil,” she said.

“People should be at the usual pick-up points as the first bus will pick up mourners at 6 in the morning and we urge those with private vehicles to assist people who intend to be at the national shrine.”

Cde Ntuliki’s body arrived at Manyame Air Base yesterday evening accompanied by the Minister of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage and the Minister of Provincial Affairs for Matabeleland South, Cde Abednego Ncube and relatives.

It was received by Major General Sibusiso Moyo, senior army officials, central intelligence directors and close relatives, among others.

The body lay in state at 1 Zimbabwe Commando Regiment in Harare ahead of burial at the national shrine.

Cde Ntuliki, whose Chimurenga name was Maphekapheka, died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after a long illness.

He worked in various portfolios until the time of his death.

Born on August 8, 1959 in Gwanda District’s Matshetsheni area in Matabeleland South, Cde Ntuliki however, grew up in Mawabeni in Esigodini where he did his primary education.

For his secondary education he went to Gwanda Secondary School which he left in 1974 when he was in Form 3 to join the armed struggle in Zambia.

He was part of a group of 800 which was the first biggest group to undergo training when Zipra was still building its force.

Cde Ntuliki joined the armed struggle at a tender age of 15 and soldiered on and kept pace during the rigorous guerilla training at Morogoro Camp, Tanzania in 1976.

After completing the guerilla training, Cde Ntuliki was inducted to the Military Intelligence Department at CGT Camp where he worked as a security officer under the wing of Cde Busobenyoka, who had trained with Minister Kembo Mohadi.

The CGT Camp was under the command of the current Zimbabwe National Army commander, Lt-General Philip Valerio Sibanda.

During the armed struggle, Cde Ntuliki like any intelligence officer, was assigned on dangerous missions, but managed to carry them with aplomb.

Cde Ntuliki was later on sent for specialised training in intelligence in Bulgaria where he was leader of his group.

Cde Ntuliki is survived by eight children, three girls and five boys and six grandchildren.