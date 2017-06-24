Thousands bid Cde Chinx farewell

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Thousands of people thronged Glen Forest Memorial Park yesterday to bid farewell to one of the country’s gallant sons Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as Cde Chinx, with Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Cde Miriam Chikukwa urging his family to remain united.

“A person will be judged by their works. You should not always think about what people should do for you, but what you can do for others.

“To the wives left behind by Cde Chinx, you should remain united. The elder will always remain the leader. You should co-exist and stop listening to outsiders,” Minister Chikukwa said.

The iconic musician, who was declared a liberation war hero, passed on at West End Hospital in Harare last Friday.

Cde Chinx battled blood cancer for some time and was in and out of hospital.

He was 61.

The decision to bury the musician at Glen Forest Memorial Park was reached in consultation with the Government, which accorded him respect for liberation war heroes including a gun salute and a State-assisted funeral.

Speakers described the late musician as a dedicated cadre who represented the arts side of the liberation struggle, which was important in mobilising people to join the armed struggle.

Minister Chikukwa described Cde Chinx as a humble person who contributed immensely to the country’s independence.

“There is no one who surpassed Cde Chinx in singing Chimurenga music. He was a humble man although he comes from a chieftainship family and inspired freedom fighters during the liberation struggle. This is a challenge to you youths you should desist from being used by politicians and concentrate on nation building,” she said.

Minister Chikukwa urged the Chingaira family to remain united.

His son Mr Deeds Chingaira thanked President Mugabe and Government for honouring his father.

“We also thank zanu-pf for according the provincial hero status to our father. We are happy for the honour you have bestowed upon us,” he said.

In an interview Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association leader Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, said they were happy that Cde Chinx was accorded the liberation war hero status.

“We would have been happier if the status was higher. He earned the honour. He was a different hero who represented the arts side of the liberation struggle, which was important in mobilising the masses. Talent comes from God he used it to push the liberation struggle forward,” he said.

“If ever we were going to have a musician to be declared a national hero, it was Cde Chinx.

“Those who are lying at the national shrine would have loved to be serenaded by his music.”

Earlier on hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered at his Mabelreign home where various speakers hailed the late liberation hero for his contribution during and after the country’s independence.

Mourners were treated to music and after speeches were delivered, a church service was held before the huge entourage left for Glen Forest Memorial Park, his final resting place.

Founder and chairperson of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima), Mr Joseph Nyadzayo who sourced money for building the musician’s house said Cde Chinx was one of the few people who managed to unite politicians and Zimbabweans across the political divide.

“There are so many people who have contributed to the liberation struggle, but Cde Chinx might be one of the few who managed to unite the whole country,” he said.

He chronicled the difficulties he faced in the construction of the house he handed to Cde Chinx and thanked those who assisted him.

Cde Chinx’s brother, Shepard thanked Government for assisting his family during sickness and bereavement.

“We want to thank Government for being with us during our predicament. My brother had been sick for sometime now and Government has been assisting us till today. We thank Government for that,” he said.

Chief Chiduku said Cde Chinx was an illustrious son whose role in the country’s liberation struggle could not be overemphasised.

“He grew up as a young man in my area with a passion to sing. He would sing at pungwes and whenever he sung comrades would cry and request to go with him. There was a time when war became intense in our area and because he was known, he went with the comrades,” he said.

“When he came back from war he continued to sing songs which encouraged blacks to achieve economic independence. We have been robbed as a nation. We thank Government for showing him this befitting respect,” he said.

The burial was attended by senior Government officials, war veterans’ leadership, diplomats and other dignitaries.