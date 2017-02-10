The sky is the limit: Takura

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter

It is the dream of many to become famous singers and enjoy the fame and fortune that come along with it. However, becoming a famous musician does not happen overnight and because of that, many dreams have been left broken along with their talents. This has not stopped Takura Bernard Shonhai whose career has blown up within a short period of time and still continues to grow.

Takura managed to get a whopping 48 000 followers within a period of five months, a number that is gigantic for an upcoming artist especially in Zimbabwe.

In an interview with The Herald the “Zino irema” hit-maker said he did not expect that his career would reach the level it is now and it proved to him that he is able to do anything if he works hard.

“My career has blown in a short period of time and it is still growing. Personally when I started this, I did not know that I will be here but I am so it taught me that the sky is the limit. I want to go as far as the end with it,” he said.

Within a short period of time the star currently has 17 nominations and has collected 7 awards. He established his Afro-Pop career in 2013 with instant radio smash hit “Handidi” and continued to demonstrate hit potential in subsequent years under the performing Afro-Pop trio Soul Afrika.

Takura was born in Masvingo on October 30, 1988 and displayed his keen interest for arts at a very young age. He discovered the supremacy in his ecstatic voice and knack for catchy melodies in High School.

Fellow male classmates would send Takura on serenading missions to win the hearts of their love interests. Takura stole people’s hearts after the release of “Ndonokutora” which showed that he is a talented singer.

As the founding member of the group Soul Africa as well as lead singer, Takura demonstrated his song writing skills and after the release of “Zvinhu” a song that was very popular in 2014, Soul Africa successfully received a Midland Music Award, (MMA).

In 2015, the musical trio was making waves in the country and managed to get recording deals with Shabach Entertainment and Kenako music. Following the disbandment of Soul Africa (Takura, Adrian and Don) in 2016 in which all parties agreed on to pursue solo careers, Takura managed to build his own brand that is shaking Southern African music scene.

It was Takura’s most recent deputy solo EP “Stripped” that made him a fully-fledged commercial regional artist with the release of number one hit “Zino Irema”

“MaObama” and “Zino Irema” were chart toppers that dominated all local radio stations. Takura who is now living in the public eye said he has adjusted his lifestyle because he is now a role model and has young people looking up to him.

“I have changed the way I live now, I do not just do things like I used to because I am now a role model. These young kids look up to me so I have to act right all the time,” he said

He also gave credit to his management team for helping him to stay in line. For you to stay in line and to be level headed you need to have a great team around you and people that correct you when you make a mistake. I am blessed to have such a team,” said Takura.

With ladies constantly throwing themselves at the musician, Takura says he has learnt how to deal with those situations and he appreciates the love from his fans.

“I have five sisters and I am the only guy, so I grew up with ladies. I have learned how to handle situations with ladies but to me it is more of love than anything to have people appreciating what you do whether its ladies or guys.