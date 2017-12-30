The Lily has finally dried

By Sindiso Dube

It seems like the ‘My Lily’ concert pitting Jah Prayzah and Nigerian superstar Davido will never happen after the cancellation of the show on the 11th hour. And only people who are willing to take off their shoes and use their toes for counting can figure out how many times 2 Kings entertainment have cancelled the same gig!

Davido once again failed to make it for the show which was scheduled for yesterday (Friday) at Alexandra Sports Club. The show was meant to be compensate the earlier on two cancelled shows, or three if one is to factor in Jah Prayzah’s Kutonga Kwaro album launch.

Davido has made Zimbabweans wait in two instances and this time around many including the promoters had high hopes that the ‘If’ hit maker will compensate for his missed shows but he pulled his same old trick

The artist who is competing with Zodwa Wabantu when it comes to cancelling shows under unclear reasons has reached his three strike mark and he is out. Davido who was expected to land in Zimbabwe on Thursday is reported to have been paid his performance fee in advance. Zodwa Wabantu also duped local promoter Divine Assignments who tried bringing her in three failed occasions.

Jah Prayzah announced the cancellation of the show with no indications of a later date to be set insinuating that the lanky singer might be done with Davido especially given their instruction for those who had paid for advance tickets to go and reclaim their money.

“It is sad to announce that MY LILY concert will no longer be taking place today (Friday).

This is to reasons beyond our control as we tried to ensure that all my fans enjoy the performance of the song live in Zimbabwe but unfortunately it wouldn’t be, not this time again.

“Over the past years we have tried to deliver what we promise, it pains me to say this time around we did not pull through in providing you with the event we promised…,” read part of the statement.

The cancellation of the event means there will be no high profile event in Harare this December. Instead of staging his traditional Fill up HICC on New Year ’s Eve Jah Prayzah will be joined by Winky D in Kadoma.