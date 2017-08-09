The Herald rules the roost

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter—

THE Herald, the country’s leading daily and only editionalised newspaper in Zimbabwe, was on Monday crowned the Newspaper of the Year at the Zimbabwe Leadership Awards held in Harare, a confirmation of its market dominance. Star FM, also owned by Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited, won the Radio Station of the Year while the company’s chief executive officer, Mr Pikirayi Deketeke, and The Herald managing editor Victoria Ruzvidzo were named the Businessman of the Year and Managing Editor of the Year, respectively.

“As a Group, we are excited about all these accolades that we continue to get,” said Mr Deketeke. “It is even more exciting that this latest round of awards for us comes at a time when the Zimpapers team is operating more as a media business as opposed to its more pronounced social and political function of providing voices to the social and economic discourse in Zim- babwe.”

“By constantly evolving our business model, the company has been able to exploit opportunities that are emerging in the economy.”

The business has recently been restructured into three divisions that are digital, publishing and newspapers; broadcasting (radio and television production) and commercial printing.

These divisions are all operating profitably, with the newspaper and digital division continuing to drive both revenue and profitability, while the broadcasting and commercial printing divisions have registered the most growth in revenue and profit- ability.

“We have a great team at Zimpapers that exploits all available opportunities to grow the business,” said Mr Deketeke. “The newspaper model continues to evolve with the launching of new print and digital platforms that meet the content needs of our readers and advertisers. Innovation and creativity has ensured that we remain the market leaders in print.

“Our commercial printing team has transformed the Natprint business from loss making to a very profitable business, taking advantage of the opportunities created by new legislation such as Statutory Instrument 64, the ban on kaylite, as well as introducing efficiencies in running the printing business.”

Mr Deketeke said the broadcasting division continued to grow, with Mutare-based Diamond FM already breaking even.

“The broadcasting team has continued to trail blaze in terms of both listenership and profitability, with the newest addition, Diamond FM, breaking even in its first year of operation, while the television team has managed to start generating revenue by doing commercial work,” he said.

“At Zimpapers, we do not see challenges but opportunities to make a difference in our national economy. All our teams are geared for growth and hungry for commercial success and this award is testament to these men and women who have kept the Zimpapers flame alive.”