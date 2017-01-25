The Charambas return to old beat

. . . as gospel musicians gear for new albums

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent —

Following a lukewarm response to their current album “WeNazareta” on which they experimented with a jazz beat, gospel couple Pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba have revealed they will retrace steps to their old beat that made them household names.

Pastor Charamba’s previous albums were known for fast-beat that is close to sungura, which popularised hits like “Machira Chete”, “Regera Kundisiya” and “Ibasa Rangu”.

The musician reduced the tempo on “WeNazareta” that was a joint album with his wife with the aim of reaching a different market, but the trick could not work as expected.

However, the singer says he was happy the release had attracted a different audience and they are now going back to their old style and revisit their traditional market.

“We are getting back to the basics on the coming albums. We took our time to record and we hope people will accept it,” he said.

He said the couple would release separate albums as they used to do before.

“We have backed each other on our separate projects and we will announce the dates of releasing the albums soon. We are hoping it will be within the next two months.”

Pastor Charamba said he was happy that other commitments that took his time were done and they would not take time to release albums.

“We will not take long to release albums because we are now free. Things that have been taking our time are done,” he said.

The Charambas upcoming albums were recorded at their Fishers of Men studios. Meanwhile several other gospel musicians have lined up their albums.



Mathias Mhere

Mhere is set to launch his new album “New Testament” on March 4 at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale.

He has featured Mkululi Bhebhe and yesteryear star Zexie Manatsa on some of the songs. Mhere said he is ready to unleash the album, produced by Laiton Ngolomi, to his fans.

“All is set for the album release and we have done all the songs. I have featured Manatsa on one of the songs,” he said.

Several musicians have been lined to perform at the event.

“We have musicians like Fungisai, Rev TT Chivaviro, Baba Manyeruke and several others coming to perform,” he said.

Mhere has been on top of his game since the release of his second album “Anoita Minana”.

Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave

Fungisai who has been releasing singles over the past months said she would continue preaching the word of God and will come with a new album soon.

“I will continue releasing songs to enlighten people about word and work with different musicians,” she said.

She recently released a new single that was produced by Munya Vhiyali and work for a new album has already begun.

Blessing Shumba

The Mutare-based singer he will be coming with a new album in April.

“We have a number of recorded songs and we will just compile them into our next project.

“We have been performing the songs at our shows and we are pleased with the response. We know many gospel musicians will be releasing albums in the same period and we will have to make sure it is a competitive product.”