Thank you ZDF for job well done

Chamu Chiwanza

As Affirmative Action Group (AAG) in Zimbabwe, we would like to applaud the efforts of Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) in maintaining peace, tranquillity and stability through the demonstrations which saw arguably one of the largest crowds seen on the streets of Zimbabwe post-independence era.

We noticed that there was no single shop, looted not even a single person beaten.

It shows the strong harmony that prevails between the army and the people and that is a good cocktail for invitation of investment into the country.

We would like to say to the ZDF; thank you very much and a job well done for maintaining this peace.

We are hoping and wishing this peace will last forever and that this relationship between the ZDF and the people of Zimbabwe, particularly with the business people of the country, will remain intact and be maintained for the benefit of the prosperity, to quote Major-General SB Moyo’s words, that they want to create an environment that is conducive for business to prevail in the country, for investment to find a very good destination in the country.

This is imperative for prosperity and the economy and we would like to applaud the ZDF. And as the AAG, we would like to reiterate the fact that we are fully behind their efforts of stabilising the economy and particularly stabilising the politics of this country.

If politics of the country is not stable, there is no business prosperity to talk about and this is constitutionally the mandate of the ZDF to protect the Constitution and to protect the prosperity of its people .

Thank you to CDF Chiwenga and the people in the ZDF.

On behalf of the Affirmative Action Group in Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf, I would like to thank the ZDF for a job well done, for the display of skill and quality in maintaining peace, stability and tranquillity in yesterday’s demonstrations.

There was no single shop which was looted, no single person who was beaten and everything happened in a very recommendable manner.

We as AAG stand fully behind the efforts of the ZDF, to quote Major-General S. B. Moyo’s words, that they want an environment which is conducive for business to operate freely in this country and to attract investment without any limitations.

We are fully behind them and we are fully supporting their efforts and we would like to see a better Zimbabwe, better business for our people and most definitely, we would like to see more investors making their way into our sovereign State.

So we are simply saying to Zimbabwe Defence Forces, thank you for the peace and thank you for the efforts. Please keep on the good work.