Tete Munya arrives on gospel scene

Pastor Charles Charamba’s younger sister Munyaradzi Charamba-Nyakudya who goes by the moniker Tete Munya in music circles has announced her arrival on the mainstream music scene with her debut album.

The 12- track album is a buffet, as it contains a fusion of different genres such as sungura, rhumba, conscious and the usual traditional beat that appeal to fans of different tastes. Worship lovers can definitely enjoy “You are Not A Man” that drives one into worship mode and those who like praising and dancing can listen to “Handimusiye Jesu”, “Ndirege Nditambe” and “ Ndibatsire Kunamata” just to mention a few.

“Handimusiye Jesu” is already enjoying favourable airplay on radio stations and has already entered into Radio Zimbabwe Gospel Charts Top 10. Other tracks to look forward to are: “I Love Jesus”, “Create a Miracle”, “Ndakawanirwa Nyasha”, “I Shall Not Die”, “Gadzirai Munana”, “Fear Not” and “Your Grace”.

The promising piece was produced by Jonathan Mgazi and mastered by Kwanda Music in South Africa. In an interview, the gospel diva said the album title comes from her personal life experiences.

“All the songs on my album are based on my personal life experiences, not what I have heard from other people. It emanates from a scripture in Revelations which says they overcame with the word of their testimony,” she said.

Tete Munya, who is also a pastor together with her husband Adonijah Nyakudya, started her musical career when she was still a teenager. She worked with her brother’s band Fishers of Men from 2001 to 2006 as a backing vocalist.

“I gained a lot of experience when we were working together with my brother and they were supportive even on this project. It is a dream come true to finally see my vision in action and I pray that my brand will go far,” said Tete Munya.