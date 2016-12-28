Teen’s mum speaks out

Lloyd Gumbo Senior Reporter —

The grieving mother of Ivy Makwara, the 13-year-old Mbare girl, who died of suspected typhoid on Christmas Day, yesterday poured out her heart out saying she had placed all her hopes on her daughter.

An emotional Mrs Mavis Garira Makwara and her sisters said Ivy was the light of the family, with all indications that she would succeed in life, particularly after obtaining four units at Grade 7.

A last born in a family of three, Ivy’s mother had already secured her a Form One place at Mandedza Secondary School in Dema. With her boarding fees already paid and the school tuck box filled, Ivy was ready to start her secondary education next month and eventually become a doctor.

But all that was in vain as she succumbed to the suspected typhoid outbreak that has hit Mbare.

They said Ivy had complained of a headache and running tummy before she was taken to Harare Central Hospital where she was admitted on December 21, 2016.

Mrs Makwara’s sisters said it was disheartening that their niece’s life had been cut short.

“When she was transferred to Nazareth (Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospitals) on Christmas Day around 9am, we hoped that they would immediately attend to her since they told us they received a number of suspected typhoid cases from this area,” said one of the sisters.

“Can you imagine, we just buried four units at Grade 7 today because of some people’s negligence.

“She was already looking forward to Form One and always saying she wanted to be a doctor to save lives, but now how will she save lives when hers has not been saved?”