Teachers up for exam leaks

November 8, 2017 Crime & Courts, MASVINGO & SOUTH-WEST

Sheillah Mapani Herald Reporter
Two Masvingo-based teachers appeared in court on Monday for allegedly accessing and selling Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council’s June and November 2017 examination papers. Paradzai Rumutsa (30) and Josphat Muza (27) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Gedion Ruvetsa facing charges of contravening Section 35 (a) and (b) of the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Act ( chapter 25:18), which prohibits gaining access to and revealing examination material.

They were remanded to December 11 on $100 bail. Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in March this year, the two and their accomplices — Presley Moyo, already in custody; Resistance Shamuyarira and Brighton Imbayago, still at large — contacted relatives and friends around the country in search of buyers for leaked June and November 2017 Zimsec examination papers.

It is alleged that in June this year, the pair approached a number of people sitting for the Zimsec June 2017 examinations and provided them with the question papers a day before the exam- inations.

The court heard that the accused were paid $1 050 through EcoCash for providing the leaked question papers. It is further alleged that on October 16 this year, Rumutsa and Muza, together with their accomplices, sent the Zimsec November 2017 Mathematics Paper 2 to about 10 students, who were to sit for the examination the following morning.

They allegedly went on to do the same when the Mathematics Paper 1, English Paper 2, Accounts Paper 1, Integrated Science Paper 2 and Paper 3 and Commerce Paper 1 examinations were being sat for. After a tip-off, police made investigations, leading to their arrest. The police recovered soft copies of the leaked Zimsec November 2017 examination papers, including a trail of EcoCash payments on their cellphones.

 
Pin It

Related Posts

  • KING

    maximum jail term for such people who tarnish the image of our exams, no mercy

  • Ray Mbada

    Peg their salaries so low and you will be engaged in such running and fire fighting battles. Remember, this is also painting bad the credibility of our education and don’t ever fool yourself thinking this will end. Yes there are people who can be in the habit of doing this for no specific reason, but, given that you know what they are taking home, prices of goods and commodities in Zimbabwe and the rest you can mention: all civil servants are up to something where ever they are deployed. It’s either they are into vending, working on some project or enjoying dual employment. if not, then some criminal activity is yet to be discovered.