Teacher dies at VID

Cynthia Dube Bulawayo Bureau—

At Masuku Primary School teacher collapsed and died on Wednesday while standing in a queue at the Plumtree Vehicle Inspection Department (VID), where she was awaiting her turn to obtain a driver’s licence.Mrs Eunice Sibanda (52) of Tshabalala suburb had been a teacher for the past 28 years, and Masuku Primary School was her last station.

Her daughter, Ms Lisa Sibanda, yesterday told the Chronicle that her mother was pronounced dead 30 minutes after she col- lapsed.

“My mum left early yesterday morning (Wednesday) for Plumtree. We were hoping to congratulate her since she was going to have a licence.

“We were shocked to receive a call in the afternoon from Plumtree saying that my mum had collapsed. We rushed to Plumtree but when we got there, VID officials directed my uncles to check for her body at a mortuary,” said Lisa in tears.

She said her mother was in good health on the day she left for Plumtree.

Mrs Sibanda’s family went to Plumtree yesterday to collect the body and the family will make funeral arrangements later.

An inconsolable Lisa told the Chronicle that she was badly shaken and heartbroken.

“My father died in 2006 and today it is my mother. I have a sibling and l am a second-year student at Midlands State University. We were supposed to celebrate my sister`s birthday tomorrow but we are now mourning,” said Lisa.

Mrs Sibanda is survived by two daughters and a niece who lived with her.

She recently graduated with a degree in Special Learning and was teaching a special class at Masuku Primary School.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele could not be reached for a comment.