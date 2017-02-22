Tazvidas divided over System memorial gigs

Tawanda Marwizi: Arts Correspondent

Events to commemorate the late musician, Fanuel “System” Tazvida, that were slated for this month could not take place following divisions in the family over the running of the memorial gigs.Tazvida died on February 4, 1999, and two camps in the family were planning separate shows but their differences have derailed their plans.

The musician’s young brother Isaac Tazvida reportedly stopped a commemoration gig that was slated for Babylon Night Club in Mabvuku.

Organisers of the Mabvuku event had the blessing of the musician’s wife Babra with King Tazvida being part of the concert.

Isaac confirmed the development saying it was not proper for people to set commemorations for his brother without consulting.

“They only called a few days before their planned gig to say they have commemorations but what I can tell you is that there was no one from the family who was involved. King can’t tell us what to do. There was no way he could go ahead with such a show,” he said.

King could not be contacted for a comment as his mobile phone was not reachable.

Isaac said Babra would not say anything about the gigs because she was just a daughter-in-law to the family.

“We have already approached a company that will assist us in having a bigger function with so many musicians. We used to have such functions at Aquatic Complex,” he said.

However, Isaac’s plan to have the big gig hangs in the balance since he does not have other family members’ support.

Babra said there was nothing wrong in people doing commemoration shows for Tazvida and was not sure why someone would stop such a programme.

“I don’t see anything wrong in people commemorating the life of System because he was a public figure. It’s like our fallen heroes who were buried at the national shrine. Everyone who is willing to remember them is allowed because they fought to liberate Zimbabwe,” she said.

“Those playing simoko music or organising commemorations must be allowed because that is the only way to remember him as well as letting his music revisited at live shows and on radio stations,” she added.

Babra said she was not worried about getting financial gains from those playing or organising the gigs.

She said she is not aware of the event that is being organised by Isaac to commemorate the life of his brother.

System is well known for all-time hits such as “Anodyiwa Haataure” “Pfuma Yababa” and “Watosvorwa” among others.