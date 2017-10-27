Tarrus Riley concert organisers explain ticket pricing

Arts Correspondents

Organisers of the much-awaited Tarrus Riley show slated for tomorrow have explained the supposedly “exorbitant” pricing for the show saying it fits the stature of the artistes lined up to perform on the day. There was an outcry on social media with fans lamenting the prices of tickets for the show. The tickets are going for between $20 and $100. In a press statement, the organisers said it was expensive to bring artistes of Tarrus Riley calibre hence the pricing.

“The prices indeed are always going to be high for certain people but for an event that has an international act as strong as Tarrus Riley and saxophonist par excellence Dean Fraser, a decent investment had to be made to get hime here and cater for those costs.

“Add to that a line-up of the best artistes in Zimbabwe among them Jah Prayzah, Killer T, Soul Jah Love and She Calaz, certainly we think this is real value for money,” reads the statement. The Jamaican artiste landed in the country on Wednesday together with saxophonist Dean Fraser. Born in 1979 as Omar Riley in Bronx New York, Tarrus is the son of veteran Jamaican singer Jimmy Riley.

His stage name was influenced by his mother, who suggested that he used his birth sign Taurus. In 2004, he released his first album of his “Challenges” and it was around this time that he changed the spelling of his stage name. The album “Challenges” boasted some great hits such as “Barber Chair” and “Take me higher” which put his career into high gear. Two years later, he released his second album “Parables” another tremendous production.

The album had its share of chart toppers “Can’t Sleep”, a rendition of John Legend’s “Stay With You” and let’s never forget “She’s Royal”. He quickly became a household name across the Caribbean. This icon is one of the most conscious reggae artiste. He has consistently been awarded for his contribution to the industry.

Tarrus received Best Singer of the year and Best of the year award both locally and internationally. He is also the holder of the 15th Anniversary Award (2009) for the most Admired Song for the hit “She’s Royal”. In other events this weekend, tonight Diana Samkange performs at Club Joy Centre Machipisa, a joint that has brought life to the suburb. Samkange has managed to keep the momentum since her arrival in on the musical arena under 2BG. Event organiser David Mudzudzu said they were hosting several musicians, making sure they invite different artistes to the joint.

“Joy Centre has attracted several people from different places so it is our mandate to then call upon several musicians to perform,” he said. Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah performs at Caravan Park in Masvingo after a long time. His manager Keen Mushapaidze said they since performed in Masvingo long time back and they are happy to come back with a new album.

“JP has a new album and it is always good to perform it in Masvingo for the first time. We are calling upon fans to come in their numbers,” he said. A massive Tongai Moyo commemorations has been set for Kwekwe with several musicians expected to grace. Tomorrow Legends Night Club in Marondera hosts local groups. On Sunday another massive show has been set at Exra Mile in commemoration of Tongai Moyo. Leonard Zhakata is expected to give his account of the musician to music lovers.