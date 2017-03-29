Tanzania risks litigation over copper exports ban

DAR ES SALAAM. — Tanzanian Members of Parliament on Monday expressed concern that the east African country could be sued in international courts after imposing a ban on exports of copper concentrates for smelting abroad.Last week, Tanzanian President John Magufuli banned exports of copper concentrates by mining companies and told the miners to construct smelters in the country to boost mining revenue to the government.

And on Friday, the government seized 262 containers ferrying copper concentrates which were to be exported abroad.

But some MPs meeting in the political capital Dodoma ready for the marathon budget session that begins next month expressed fears that the ban could backfire.

The lawmakers expressed fears when the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Minerals met with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and some of its institutions that presented their reports on the ban.

Tanzania Mineral Audit Agency (TMAA), which is also involved in clearing copper concentrates for export, also presented its performance report, igniting heated discussions among the MPs.

“There is a lot of fears among the government and the public that mining companies are stealing from us.

“Its better MPs are fully involved so that we can advise the government before the country gets into trouble,” said Bahati Abeid, an MP from the ruling party — Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

“We have the feeling that some of the international mining companies will take the government to international courts,” said Wilfred Lwakatare, an MP from opposition party — Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA).

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai, said on Sunday parliament will review mining contracts with foreign firms to improve proper documentation of exported copper concentrates for the benefit of the country.

Ndugai said a report on the review of the mining contracts will be submitted to the government as a guideline that will help to closely monitor and improve proper documentation of exported copper concentrates for the benefit of the country. — Xinhua.