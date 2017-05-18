Tanya, Bako to light up D/brook

Collin Matiza Sports Editor

YOUNG Tanya Muzinda and Emmanuel Bako, two of the country’s most promising motocross riders, will be back in the mix this Sunday when they compete in the first round of the 2017 Bogwheelers Club National Championship series at Donnybrook Raceway in Harare.

Sunday will, in fact, see the first round of the national championship series being combined with the Southern African Challenge which attracts top junior and senior riders from Botswana and Zambia who will be competing with their peers from Zimbabwe in what promises to be an exciting one-day motorcycling event.

And 12-year-old Muzinda, who is Zimbabwe’s top female motocross rider, and Bako (10) will lead a host of top local junior and senior bikers on Sunday as they tackle the track at Donnybrook, fighting for the top honours against the visiting riders from Botswana and Zambia.

Zimbabwean motocross poster girl Muzinda is returning to Donnybrook on Sunday having graduated to race in the 85cc Class this year and it will be interesting to see how she will handle her new bike in this section where she is expected to fight for the first step on the podium with the likes of Tristan Grainger, Kuda Mhene (Jnr), Daiyaan “D” Manuel, Davin Cocker and Bako.

“Tanya has been training hard for the past month, preparing for this event and she is really focused and determined to push for a place on the podium on Sunday. In fact, bigger and better things are in store for Tanya in her journey of becoming the first fully-fledged professional female motocross rider from Zimbabwe, if not from Africa.

“Our destination is Europe but we need to get some points on board when we take part in this weekend’s first round of the local national championship series at Donnybrook,” Muzinda’s father and manager, Tawanda “Polycup” Muzinda, said yesterday.Tanya also has three-time World women’s motocross champion, Stefy Bau of Italy, as her international manager.

Meanwhile, Bako, a Grade Five pupil at Mai Grace Mugabe Primary School in Mazowe, will also be back in action on Sunday after having been sidelined by a leg injury for almost a month. He sustained the injury during a Dirt Bronco event in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 1.

His father, Brighton “Bucks” Bako, said yesterday that Emmanuel has now fully recovered from the leg injury and he will “definitely” be back in action on Sunday where he will be competing in both the 65cc and 85cc classes.

“Emmanuel is now fit to race and he, in fact, took part in a flat track event last weekend where he came first but this Sunday will see him competing in his first motocross competition since he sustained the leg injury and is raring to go,” Brighton “Bucks” Bako said.

In the 65cc Class, Emmanuel Bako will have to contend with his main rivals Big “BJ” Chitima (Jnr) and Manuel while in the 85cc Class he will have to fend off the challenges of Tanya Muzinda, Grainger and the talented Manuel.

In fact, Manuel comes to Donnybrook on Sunday oozing with confidence after he set the track on fire during the third round of the 2017 South African National Championship series at Bloemfontein on May 6.

On that day, Manuel had a solid day on the track, amassing 45 points and this catapulted him into third place in the 65cc Class Standings of the South African nationals where he now has a total of 120 points after the first three rounds of the tough seven-round series.

South Africans Tyler Tarantino (127 points) and Troy Muraour (126 points) are occupying the first two places in the 65cc Class Standings of the 2017 South African National Championship series where they have talented Zimbabwean rider Manuel breathing hard down their necks.

Manuel is part of the Grainger Racing KTM Team who also have fellow Zimbabweans Cocker, Grainger, Regan Wasmuth and Ashley Thixton in their stable.

Cocker, who is also doing well in the South African Nationals where he is placed third in the Pro Mini Class Standings with 113 points, Grainger and Thixton are all expected to be in action on Sunday at Donnybrook where they will be fighting for the top honours in the different classes that they will be competing in.

Gary Grainger, the chairman of the Bogwheelers Club who are hosting Sunday’s event, said yesterday that they were expecting a good field of riders in the 50cc, 65cc, 85cc, 125cc, MX1 and MX2 classes. Veterans and Masters will also be competing.

“We are expecting a good field and an exciting event. The track is now almost complete. Everything is being sorted out and we are happy. By the time we reach the weekend, it (the track) will be perfect,” Gary Grainger said.

Racing on Sunday starts 10am and entry fee has been pegged at $5 per person while children under the age of 12 will get in for free. There will be full bar and catering.