Suspect runs over cop

Margaret Matibiri Herald Reporter

A Kuwadzana man allegedly ran over a police officer who sought to arrested him for fraud and abandoned his vehicle while the law enforcer was trapped underneath.

The suspect, Rangarirayi Chinamasa (35), injured Detective Constable Bothwell Mundita and fled the scene.

Chinamasa appeared before magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro on Friday last week charged with attempted murder and fraud.

Arguing for the State, Ms Audrey Chogumaira, alleged that Chinamasa duped a customer of $240 paid for driving lessons.

Chinamasa was approached by Det Const Mundita in connection with the matter.

He drove his car at high speed and charged towards Det Const Mundita, hitting him on the knees, before leaving the officer trapped underneath.

He was remanded in custody pending bail application.

Ms Chogumaira alleged that on December 3, the customer met Chinamasa at the intersection of Jason Moyo and Chinhoyi Street while he was driving a Nissan March inscribed “Survival Driving School”.

The customer requested to do driving lessons and she paid Chinamasa $45 for 15 lessons before booking for a Vehicle Inspection Depot test.

The following day, Chinamasa took the customer to VID under the impression that they were going to conduct some lessons.

He then changed the story and said the place was fully booked.

Chinamasa received $150 from the customer so that she could have her lessons early.

He demanded an extra $30 of which he was given $26,50.

After receiving the money, Chinamasa started ignoring the customer, prompting her to report the matter.

On December 29, Det Const Mundita received information that Chinamasa was at VID Eastlea and he went to the location with another detective.

They found him sitting in his vehicle and identified themselves.

Chinamasa immediately closed the driver’s side window, clamping Det Const Mundita’s hands in the process before reversing his car at high speed, bumping into another vehicle.

He then charged towards Det Const Mundita and hit him above the knee and he fell down.

Chinamasa continued driving his vehicle and left the officer trapped underneath.

He jumped out of the car trying to run away, but was apprehended by the other detective and members of the public.

Det Const Mundita was rescued by Rusmore Kurehwatira who moved the vehicle and was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he is hospitalised.