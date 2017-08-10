Sudanese envoy bids VP Mphoko farewell

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Sudanese ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Hamdan Wadi Dldoom yesterday bade farewell to Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare after completing his tenure. Speaking to journalists after meeting VP Mphoko, the outgoing Sudanese ambassador said relations between Harare and Khartoum had grown stronger during his term of office, but there was need to extend them into trade relations.

“I have enjoyed my stay here,” said Mr Wadi Dldoom. “Zimbabwe is a very peaceful country, even the people are very nice to meet. I was instructed from the first day that I have to improve the relations so they can benefit the two nations.

“I have been exerting my efforts towards that. Such level of relations require continuous interaction with each other. At the end we are going to identify areas of cooperation between the two countries.”

Mr Wadi Dldoom said he took the opportunity to brief VP Mphoko about the latest situation in Sudan, mainly about the inclusive dialogue which led to the formation of a government of national unity.

“I also briefed him about the situation in South Sudan because they are our neighbours and our kinship,” he said.

“We cannot neglect them. The situation there is very serious. That is why we started appealing for the international community to provide relief to our brothers in South Sudan.

“In addition to the internal fighting, they are experiencing famine. It is a very serious situation.

“That is why our government started appealing to the international community to provide our brothers with humanitarian aid.”

Mr Wadi Dldoom said Sudan’s relations with South Sudan were good after dealing with pending issues, including solving a dispute on an oil pipeline.

He said an agreement on the pipeline was in place, but there was no oil now because of war in the area of oil production.

“Very little amount of oil is now coming, that is why we are asking our brothers on the continent and the international community to help us get our brothers (in South Sudan) together in order to solve their differences,” said Mr Wadi Dldoom.

“Since they are fighting each other and since there is a security hazard in South Sudan, we are going to face challenges.”