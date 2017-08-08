SUCCESS HANGOVER … A tale of Foxes, Pirates and the Green Machine

Robson Sharuko Senior Sports Editor

IT was just one victory, but for the CAPS United family it carried its weight in gold and triggered wild celebrations as the champions finally found a way to end a miserable run that had triggered fears, in some circles, they could be relegated this season.

A stunning goal by big forward Dominic Chungwa in the second half powered the Green Machine to victory over ZPC Kariba, their first league victory in half-a-dozen games, and brought a wave of relief in a camp that has been tormented, of late, by its failure to find that elusive winning touch.

For a refreshing change, the Makepekepe defence — which had become the club’s Achilles Heel as the Green Machine battled to find the touch that helped them win the league championship last year — found a way to keep a clean sheet with gangly centreback Steve Makatuka playing a big part in that.

Makatuka, back at CAPS United after an unsuccessful short adventure to South Africa, was playing his first home match this year in the colours of his beloved Green Machine and provided the leadership that has clearly been lacking at the back with a strong performance on Sunday.

The big centreback, who turned down an approach from leaders Ngezi Platinum, a club with sound sponsorship, to return to the team close to his heart, was warmly embraced by the Green Machine fans who cheered every touch he made.

Club president Farai Jere described the victory over ZPC Kariba as a turning point in their campaign and said he expected his players to now play with more freedom after struggling with the weight of a psychological burden in recent games.

“I think I said it very clearly that a different CAPS United will emerge after the closure of the local transfer window because, for some of our players whose heads had been turned by interest from other clubs after our success in the league last year and in the Champions League this year, it has dawned on them that they are here for some time until, at least, the end of the year,’’ said Jere.

“Of course, the international transfer window remains open until the end of this month and that’s another issue and not everyone can be signed by a foreign side and, for us, the challenge was always dealing with keeping our boys focused when they were reading all the stuff that they were wanted to go to this and that club locally.

“You saw the spirit was different today with everyone playing for the badge and even though we didn’t have Rooney (Ronald Chitiyo) the midfield did very well and this was a performance that our fans expect from us, the players showing they are throwing everything into the task at hand.

“These boys have character because this was always going to be a difficult season for us and that we had to play three Northern African sides in the Champions League, with all the travelling which takes a huge toll on the players, it was never going to be easy for us to retain the consistency that the fans expected from us.

“We are not the only ones who have suffered from that because we have seen it again, and again, that even bigger clubs in Europe have struggled in the match or just two matches after their Champions League matches.

“I have been telling the boys that they only need to look at Orlando Pirates who have been struggling since they reached the final of the CAF Champions League final and Leicester City also struggled just after winning the league and doing very well in the Champions league where they reached the final.

“Actually, Leicester City sacked the coach who had guided them to the league championship, as relegation loomed, while Orlando Pirates have had a lot of coaches since they reached the CAF Champions League final in 2013.

“But we have stuck with Lloyd (Chitembwe) because we believe he isn’t doing anything wrong, but this is just a phase that we should have expected, but we are confident that we have players who can do very well for this team and watch us now because the win against a strong ZPC Kariba was very crucial.”

Relegation a season after being champions

When Manchester City claimed their first league title in 1936 /1937, the fans of the club had another reason to celebrate — city rivals Manchester United were relegated that same season. The Citizens put together a 22-match unbeaten run to be crowned champions. But, the following season, Manchester City were relegated from the English top-flight league.

Danish club Herfolge don’t usually win the league championship and have only been champions once in 2000. But, before the celebrations had died down, the club were facing a reality check as they were relegated from the top-flight league the following season.

FC Nurnberg powered their way to the Bundesliga championship in Germany in 1968 which was a very popular success story, but a year later, the same club had been relegated into the second tier league after a poor recruitment followed their coronation as champions. League championship winning coach Merkel was sacked in March and the new coach Kuno Klotzer could not save the ship. And, last season, concern even rose that Leicester City could follow suit.

“Two of the stars of Leicester’s title-winning campaign are among the biggest culprits right now — Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez,” former England skipper Alan Shearer wrote in The Sun newspaper.

“They are simply not closing people down and working hard enough when they don’t have the ball.

“Leicester made history last season and could easily do it again. Not since Manchester City in 1938 have the champions been relegated the following season.

“Now that is not something this team will want to be remembered for.”

The same fears were expressed for Orlando Pirates last year, the same Pirates team that has recently reached the final of the CAF Champions League and, two years ago, reached the final of the Confederation Cup.

“You always have to take things like that seriously‚” coach Kjell Jonevret told reporters after the 3-2 loss to Stars in April this year.

CAPS United say that suggests they are not the only ones who have endured tough times after successful stories but, after Sunday’s victory over a club coached by a legendary coach called Sunday, they believe they have turned the corner.