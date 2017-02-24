Streak demands more from his men

Eddie Chikamhi: Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket coach Heath Streak has demanded more from his batsmen as the Chevrons go out on a mission to rescue the One Day International series against Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club today.The home side, who trail 2-1 in the five match series, need nothing short of a win and then hope for the best in the last match on Sunday. But the Zimbabwe coach is worried by his side’s batting and wants his players to do more.

Zimbabwe have batted woefully in all the three matches despite forcing a dramatic win in the third ODI on Tuesday.

Streak wants the Chevrons to ride on the momentum.

“We threw ourselves a lifeline by winning the last match. It was a great show of commitment in the field and I am sure that should have lifted us ahead of the last two games of the series.

“We really need to use the opportunity to get something out of this series. Afghanistan are ranked higher than us which shows they are a good side.

“Obviously they got where they are not only by beating us but other teams as well so we don’t have to take them lightly. If we can win the remaining matches it will be good for our ranking.

“I am really asking the batsmen to give us a good show. They need to step up and come to the party because we haven’t batted well in this series.

“I think the bowlers have done their best and they would need to keep up the fight. And obviously we need more runs on the board to stand a chance of winning.

“Of course, the surface could be a little bit challenging but I think it’s more to do with decision-making. We have talked about it on occasions but when you go out there in the middle it’s up to the players to execute their skills,” said Streak.

Zimbabwe defended a low total of 129 runs to beat Afghanistan by three runs and keep the series alive thanks to a good bowling show.

Sean Williams, who had been overlooked for the first two games because of fitness issues, is likely to exert his influence on the game again following his heroic performances in the last game.

The hosts will want to see their key batsmen — Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, PJ Moor and newboy Tarisai Musakanda — click while the medical personnel have been working hard to get the experienced duo of Elton Chigumbura and Sikandar Raza to recover for the last two matches.

Meanwhile, the domestic Logan Cup cricket matches were abandoned for the third time this season after rains made it impossible to continue with play yesterday.

In Bulawayo, Mountaineers were batting at 13/1 after hosts Tuskers had put on a low first innings total of 148 runs. The match between MidWest Rhinos and Mashonaland Eagles was also declared drawn because of a wet outfield.