Stop meddling in Zim affairs, Malema told

January 25, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
Government has reminded, in strongest terms, embattled South African opposition politician Mr Julius Malema to mind the business of his waning political career and stop meddling in Zimbabwe’s internal affairs.

In a statement yesterday, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Chris Mushohwe said Mr Malema, who leads the Economic Freedom Fighters party, was a charlatan who by any stretch of imagination does not deserve to comment on President Mugabe.

Addressing journalists in South Africa on Monday, Mr Malema claimed that President Mugabe’s continued stay in power was not good for Zimbabwe, Sadc and what he called the African revolution project.

He further insulted zanu-pf members, labelling them cowards for endorsing President Mugabe as the party’s presidential candidate for next year’s harmonised elections.

Government did not take Mr Malema’s strident attacks on the person of President Mugabe lightly and his unbridled and insatiable thirst for relevance in regional and continental politics.

Dr Mushohwe told Mr Malema that his remarks were irritating and uncalled for, describing him as an ignorant youth and a talkative joker.

“The Government of Zimbabwe finds quite irritating and uncalled for insulting statements by the so-called Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema, directed at Zimbabwe, and at the person of President Mugabe,” said Dr Mushohwe.

“What made Malema’s statements irritatingly despicable was an informing presumption that in spite of his threadbare, prodigal political career, he visualised himself as important enough to comment and pass judgment on the leadership credentials and political career of so iconic a figure as President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

“His preposterous claim that his treacherous, pro-white, neo-colonial politics find inspiration in the figure and politics of President Mugabe is a hard-to-suffer insult. There is just no meeting point between the two politics, let alone between this puny, struggling person and President Mugabe.”

Dr Mushohwe continued: “This side of the Limpopo, Julius Malema shines as a loud-mouthed “Gucci” revolutionary who acquired the infamy of deserting and betraying politics of liberation as espoused by the ANC. Clearly his inspiration lies elsewhere, and no amount of taping from the proud record of Zanu-PF and Zimbabweans, or of invoking the name of our leader and President, will grant him even a patina of respectability, whether at home, on the continent or abroad.

“Simply, he is nothing more than a shrunken, talkative joke. And in typical fashion of political charlatans, he seeks to make up for his inner political deficiencies by projecting himself as a trans-border, continental politician who fancies himself big and cute enough to pass comment and judgment on developments elsewhere on the continent.

“What an embarrassment, what miserly little grasp of continental politics he exhibits in the process! We pity and dismiss him as an ignorant youth, ‘rema’ in Shona, one abortively trying to punch above his life-long weight.”

Dr Mushohwe said it was important for Mr Malema to be reminded that President Mugabe enjoyed immeasurable support among Zimbabweans of all age groups.

He said this was evidenced by the recent colossal victory registered by Zanu-PF in the recent Bikita West by-election.

“We doubt whether he is even aware that his unsolicited comments on Zanu-PF and President Mugabe came barely twenty-four hours after a landslide by-election victory by the ruling Zanu-PF, the same revolutionary Party which President Mugabe leads,” he said.

“What a far-cry from his EFF thing which only survives through political patchwork with disguised, resurgent apartheid political formations, and of course through childish histrionics in Parliament. Hardly the stuff that makes bona fide revolutionaries, or delivers land to the landless black South Africans! Rather than worry about a delivering President Mugabe whose place in African history is assured, we counsel the pitiable Malema to concern himself with a deep introspection of where his politics of hobnobbing with vested white interests at home and abroad, leave him when the chapter on the African Revolution is finally written.

“For far worse than calendar age is the bane of political ageing afflicting so tender a political life and career! At such a rate, African history is sure to dismiss him.”
  • Sekuru Nzou

    I always used to think the most brutal wordsmiths Zanu PF ever had the fortune of having within our ranks were Professor Jonathan Moyo and the late Dr Eddison Jonas Mudadirwa Zvobgo, but was i wrong !

    Dr Chris Mushohwe is worthy of this superior class of patriots, who do not waste time playing nhodo nechihwandehwande with non-entities.

    Rest in peace Julius Malema, indeed you are a spent force boy.

  • Sekuru Nzou

    There is no irony there.

    Malema as irrelevant as he is, spent a substantial amount of time during a press conference which was about EFF plan of Action for 2017 speaking about President Mugabe & ZanuPF. The plan of action, as he was even reminded by some journalists ,including veteran journalist Sophie Mokoena, was about EFF plans for South Africans, but him in his unbridled buffonery & excitable camera loving idiocy was off-ramping and focusing on ZanuPF.

    We cannot allow such kupinda ne gejo muchechi.

    He warrants a very strong rebuke, lest he assume the revolutionary vanguard Zanu (PF) is afraid of him as he insinuated.

  • Mister Arcadia PhD.

    Kkkkkkkk,marwadziwa ka? Cowards like you Mushohwe and bootlickers like Chipanga ,Shamu,Kasukuwere,Jonso will realise very soon that you can fool some of the people sometimes,but you can’t fool all of the people all the time.Time keeps on ticking…vana Mushohwe ne ma fake degree enyu muchatamba nhamu inonzi nhamu.Wait and see..tick…tock..the clock is ticking.

  • Maluleke

    Juju is spot on. It’s a big joke to have a terribly old madala leading the party and the country. He is too frail and can’t even walk properly!! Why is he afraid to retire and give the party leadership to fresh blood? Why can’t senior leaders ask him to step down or push him out of power if he is unwilling to leave voluntarily? He thinks all people in Zanu PF are stupid and not competent enough to lead the party? If you are a leader and surrounds yourself with yes men and women without visions, then you are digging your own grave.