Stop child labour: Ghana president

ACCRA. – As Ghana joined the rest of the globe yesterday to mark the International Labour Day, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaian workers to join the national campaign against child labour.

He pointed out that if Ghana fails to stop these shameful practices there are global agencies that are determined to institute punitive measures against the country in some critical industries which will lead to the loss of markets for Ghana’s goods and the loss of jobs.

“Under my watch, government will work with all partners towards the goal of eliminating child labour,” he said, adding that his government will work to ensure that children do not work under hazardous conditions to support themselves and their families.

“We will work to eliminate in particular the disgraceful practice of forcing children into fishing and illegal mining activities,” Akufo-Addo said, addressing a colourful national parade of trade unions and labor associations at Independence Square in Accra.

The International Labour or Workers’ Day is celebrated across the globe to remember all those who have made sacrifices in protection of workers’ rights.

Workers from more than 50 workers’ unions and groups marched at the parade, brandishing placards with various inscriptions to put their concerns across to authorities, amidst music from a combined police and prisons band.

The secretary general of the Ghana Trades Union Congress, Anthony Yaw Baah, said Ghanaian workers are ready to rally behind their leaders toward faster economic growth that is driven by decent jobs. – Xinhua.